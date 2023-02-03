DJ Horizon: The face behind Australia’s largest RNB/hip hop music festival

By Yotam Dov 129

DJ Horizon, one of the most prominent figures in Australia’s RNB and Hip-Hop scene, has made a name for himself as the face behind RNB Fridays Live, the country’s largest RNB and Hip-Hop music festival. With over a decade of experience in the industry, Horizon has had the opportunity to tour with some of the biggest names in the music world, including Janet Jackson, Black Eyed Peas, 50 Cent, Jason Derulo, Craig David, Neyo, Sean Paul, Kelly Rowland, Usher, Lil Jon, T-Pain, Trey Songz, and Nelly, just to name a few.

Horizon’s passion for music started at a young age, and by the time he was 14, he knew that he wanted to become a professional DJ. With determination and hard work, he was able to turn his dreams into a reality. His journey with RNB Fridays Live has taken him across the country, performing in cities such as Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Sydney, and he has never stopped captivating audiences with his dynamic and electrifying sets.

The highlight of Horizon’s career came in 2019, when he performed in front of a sold-out crowd at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium. Over 70,000 people packed the venue to witness the magic that he created on the turntables. This show was a testament to Horizon’s talent and his ability to connect with audiences of all sizes.

DJ Horizon is more than just a DJ, he is a trendsetter, a cultural influencer, and a visionary in the RNB and Hip-Hop music scene. His dedication and commitment to the art form have made him one of the most sought-after DJs in the country, and his contributions to the music industry will be remembered for years to come.

Horizon’s journey from supporting acts to headlining festivals is a testament to the power of hard work and perseverance. He is an inspiration to aspiring DJs and music enthusiasts alike, and his impact on the RNB and Hip-Hop scene in Australia will continue to be felt for generations to come.

Image Credit: DJ Horizon (Press) / Provided by Ascend Agency