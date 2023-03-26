Watch Carl Cox Live at Ultra Miami 2023 Resistance Stage

Carl Cox is a titan of techno, with over 30 years of experience behind the decks. His unique blend of house and techno has captivated audiences across the globe, earning him a well-deserved spot as one of the greatest DJs of all time. And now, you can witness his magic firsthand from the comfort of your own home.

| Best VST Plugins of 2023 – Click here to checkout

The Ultra Miami Resistance stage is the perfect setting for Cox’s signature sound, with its cutting-edge sound and lighting systems creating an immersive experience that transports fans to another world. The stage has hosted some of the biggest names in techno and house music, and Cox is sure to bring his A-game for this year’s performance.

As the set begins, fans can expect to be taken on a journey through the deepest depths of techno, with Cox’s relentless beats and infectious energy commanding the crowd. From the opening track to the closing moments, every minute of the set will be a sensory overload, with pounding basslines and mind-bending visuals.

But even if you can’t make it to Miami, you don’t have to miss out on the action. The live stream of Carl Cox at Ultra Miami Resistance stage is currently on broadcast worldwide, allowing fans from all corners of the globe to join in the excitement. With a front-row seat to the action, you’ll feel like you’re right there in the middle of the crowd.