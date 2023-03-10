Common mistakes too many new electronic music producers make

By Yotam Dov 133

If you’re trying to get your name out there, you can find all sorts of words of wisdom and advice on what to do. The problem is that the more you read, and the closer you look, the more you realize that much of what’s out there is contradictory. You’ll also find that a fair amount of it is just plain wrong. To make sure you get off to the right start your talent and hard work deserves, we’re going to highlight the common mistakes too many new electronic music artists make. Let’s dive right in!

Firstly, there’s the issue of trying to be all things to all people. What do we mean by this? Well, as a musician, you want to be able to entertain and engage with a crowd; so how do you do it? You could find out exactly what they want to hear from you and give it to them. It sounds simple and sensible, but it’s just not realistic. Everyone will have different opinions, whims, moods and tastes, so if you try and cater to everyone, you’ll end up satisfying no one. It’s the age-old problem for any musician, and it’s one every budding Electronic music producer needs to try hard to avoid at all costs.

Viewing your music only as a way to make money is never a good thing because you’ll just end up trying to imitate what’s currently doing well in the charts and won’t showcase your own personal style. If you want to be original and show your talents to the world in the best possible light, you need to experiment and set yourself free creatively. Make mistakes, take wrong turnarounds, and face up to dead ends in the creative process. No matter what you do, you’ll always find a better way of doing it if you dive deeper and don’t just settle for going through the motions. This is true of life in general, and it’s certainly true of the world of Electronic music production.

Too many of us are fixated on money and forget that having fun and getting creative is just as important. Writing books purely for profit, creating pieces of art solely to make money, and even playing games as a way to earn extra income are, according to this piece, not good ideas. You need to keep yourself free to be imaginative and have fun, and the same goes with creating electronic music.

Next up, we need to think about how your music evolves over time. There’s always the temptation to try and jump straight into something highly complex and nuanced just for the sake of it, but is it really needed? In so many ways less is more in life, and nowhere is this more true than in the electronic music world. The key here is to understand minimalism by looking at how it applies in a wide variety of different settings in life and then apply it to your music.

Experiment and get complex with all the drops, melodies and backing tracks you overlay, but take your time to also strip things back to the bare essentials, rebuild and realign. This will allow you to reframe the way your music takes shape and let you really connect with the core essence of your sound. Once you do that, you’ll be well on your way to creating a signature electronic music sound that your audience can’t help but sit up and take notice of. Ideal when you want to make an impact that grows and grows with every passing new release.

Last but not least, there’s the problem of finding something that works and then leaving it going for so long that it becomes stale. The issue here is not with your initial creation – everyone seemed to love it after all – but with the way in which it then shut down your creative flow.

The key to evolving as an electronic music producer is to constantly experiment and ideate in a way that your followers and crowds will be able to experience with you. This not only allows them to see the fruits of your hard work, but also to go on a creative journey with you that makes them feel like a core part of it. After all, it’s their responses and reactions that guide you in a lot of ways, so why shouldn’t you find ways to engage with your audience?

This last question isn’t one you have to answer by focusing solely on electronic music in particular, or even on music in general. Great performers and content deliverers will know how to connect with the people they’re entertaining in ways you cannot even imagine right now. The more ideas and approaches you expose yourself to early on, the more of a creative repertoire you’ll have to fall back on as you really get into your rhythm.

Photo by Gunjan Patel on Unsplash