Dom Dolla & Vintage Culture ignite the crowd with energy at Ultra 2023: Watch

By Alshaan Kassam 164

Day 2 of Ultra Music Festival 2023 was an absolute highlight for many attendees as the legends Dom Dolla and Vintage Culture threw down an epic and dance-floor-ready back-to-back set. There is no denying the main stage was erupting in energy from start to finish when these two revolutionizing artists took the stage.

Crafting those dance-floor-ready tunes and surprising their audience with a series of house heaters to groove out to, day two of Ultra 2023 was absolutely bumping thanks to Dom Dolla and Vintage Culture. Taking over the main stage with an epic back-to-back set, there is no denying this was an absolute highlight for both attendees and those watching at home.

Launching off the party with a few serious club-ready tunes such as the Vintage Culture and John Summit remix of Sofi Tukker’s “Drinkee” and transitioning smoothly into tunes such as the Dom Dolla remix of “New Gold,” the crowd was definitely grooving from start to finish. An energetic set fueled with unreleased music which is common at Ultra, Dom Dolla, and Vintage Culture had attendees under full control as they bless their global fan base with a series of tech-house and bass-induced tracks. With classic basslines and of course, rinsing out MK and Dom Dolla’s “Rhyme Dust,” smiles could be seen from across the festival as these legends went into the deep end with house music.

Check out the set from Ultra 2023 below courtesy of L37R10 and let us know what you think in the comments.

Image Credit: Alive Coverage / Provided by Tomorrowland (Vintage Culture) & Adi Nayev for Insomniac Events (Dom Dolla)