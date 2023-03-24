Gryffin taking over the Ultra Miami Mainstage [Live]

By Feron 167

The last weekend of March 2023 will be signified by Ultra Miami and the exhibition of new records and new shows by many international artists. Today is the first day of this event and we can safely say that the line-up of the Mainstage is packed with many big artists. Expect Afrojack, ZEDD, Martin Garrix, the man himself Gryffin, and many more. Artists such as Armin van Buuren, Eric Prydz, and REZZ will be performing on the Live, RESISTANCE, and WorldWide stages. You can watch Gryffin live from the Ultra Miami mainstage here.

Gryffin has been conquering the world for a while now with his uplifting records and astonishing live sets. We are happy to see that he is now live on the Mainstage tonight. His mixture of Trap, Electro, and Pop music will be bringing heat to the Mainstage this year. Expect a lot of new music, new visuals, and a new live setup. His performance tonight will be live-streamed at 7:35 PM, after the Kasablanca and before the Armin Van Buuren B2B Ferry Corsten. Don’t be disappointed when you didn’t get a hold of tickets for this year’s event, because it will be streamed live!

Make sure you don’t miss out on all of the other performances this weekend of artists such as Swedish House Mafia, David Guetta, Alesso, and many more. Experience Griffyn live at Ultra Miami 2023 set right here!

Image credit: Rukes.com for Ubbi Dubbi