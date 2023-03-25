Hardwell set to deliver an Adrenaline-fueled Performance at Ultra Miami Mainstage

By Hemant Khatri 2.32k

Bringing the heat to the Mainstage, Hardwell is live now on Day 2 of Ultra Miami 2023, and what a treat we are all in for.

Making his comeback from a 4-year hiatus at last year’s Ultra Miami, the legendary DJ/producer has entered 2023 as he means to go on, and what better way than returning to Bayfront Park a whole year on? With the likes of Nicky Romero, Armin van Buuren, and Tiesto having already taken the centre stage, and Alesso and Marshmello still to come, Day 2 has been exceeding all expectations!

| Best VST Plugins of 2023 – Click here to checkout

Taking us all on a musical journey like no other, Hardwell returned with not only a brand new sound, but also a new focus and direction on his life, and the artist that he has always strived to become. Blessing us with his ‘Rebels Never Die’ album, as well as a highly-anticipated world tour, the man of the moment left his own stamp on the scene once again, with the future now looking brighter than ever. Leaving no doubt to the imagination, his current return to Ultra Miami already can only mark the continuation of a new era, and everyone in attendance, either at the festival itself or via the ULTRALIVE live stream, can expect nothing less than pure excellence!

With this in mind, be sure to check out Hardwell live on the Mainstage at Ultra Miami 2023 below, as Day 2 edges closer to its conclusion. He is on the live stream from 09:00 PM – 10:00 PM EST. A day for the ages, you can follow all the action by joining the live stream here. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Tomorrowland