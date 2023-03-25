Unite with HI-LO and Testpilot for an Epic B2B Set at Ultra Miami Resistance Stage [Live]

By Hemant Khatri 2.25k

HI-LO and Testpilot, unite for a B2B set on the Resistance stage at Ultra Miami. The two renowned DJs are set to showcase their distinctive sound and dynamic beats, and with the live stream available, music enthusiasts worldwide can partake in the occasion.

HI-LO, also known as Oliver Heldens, is a Dutch DJ and producer who has been taking the music industry by storm with his unique blend of house, techno, and bass music. His tracks “Renegade Mastah,” “Wappy Flirt,” and “Zeus” have all been massive hits, and his high-energy performances are not to be missed.

Testpilot, the techno alias of Deadmau5, is known for his experimental sounds and unique approach to music. His performances are known for being intense and immersive, and his sets are always packed with surprises. Together, HI-LO and Testpilot are set to take over the Resistance stage at Ultra Miami and bring their unique sounds and energy to the crowd. With the live stream, you’ll be able to witness their epic B2B set for yourself and experience the excitement of Ultra Miami from wherever you are in the world.

Watching HI-LO and Testpilot play live at the Resistance stage at Ultra Miami is an experience not to be missed. With the live stream, you can witness the energy and excitement of the festival and immerse yourself in the electrifying atmosphere of the Resistance stage, all from the comfort of your own home. The B2B set will be live on the official Youtube page from 06:20 – 06:35 PM EST. You can watch the set on the Ultra Miami official livestream down below:

Image Credit: Tomorrowland (left) / Rukes.com (right)