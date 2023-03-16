Jamie Jones takes full control of the dancefloor with uplifting single ‘Lose My Mind’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 127

Known for his revolutionizing house music, the legend Jamie Jones is back to bring you all of those good vibes with the release of “Lose My Mind.”

Hot Creations, founder and curator of the worldwide Paradise event series, Jamie Jones has united the music community through his diversified sound design when it comes down to house music. Whether it be an evening where Jones is taking full control of the dancefloor or those late-night afterparties until sunrise, Jamie Jones is the one we can trust no matter what time of the day it is. Delivering all the good vibes across the world, Jamie Jones is proving he is one of a kind in the industry with the release of “Lose My Mind.”

With a modern flair of disco and house energy, the track ushers in the springtime vibes a few months ahead of his Coachella performance. With majestic vocal melodies and stargazing chimes, the dance floor ready single intertwines a classic piano line with contagious basslines. As playful strings and saxophone enrich the mix, this track is for all those house music enthusiasts craving a fresh new sound. Showing excitement behind the release, Jamie Jones shares:

“I really wanted to continue on the vibe that my song ‘My Paradise’ brought last year, but this time I wanted a full original vocal track. This song is inspired by the early 2000’s filtered disco house era. Expect a modern take on that for this generation dancefloor dwellers”

Listen to the uplifting track below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo Credits: Measure PR UK