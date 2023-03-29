Martin Garrix side project AREA21 to release live performance video on Disney+

By Chris Vuoncino

Martin Garrix is the current number 1 DJ in the world and he has earned the title from his relentless touring, incredible live shows, and continued strong singles from his work in the studio. While his career is certainly busy enough without any other outlets, he is now looking to expand upon a project he first debuted way back at Ultra 2016, the hip-hop-focused AREA21.

Joined by Detroit rapper and producer Maejor, he and Martin Garrix released their debut album, Greatest Hits, Vol. 1 back in 2021 and have not shared much since then. Now the duo will be bringing their out-of-this-world productions and performance to fans around the world thanks to an upcoming concert film set to be aired on Disney+ on April 5th this year. With the trailer already making the rounds online, the duo can be seen on an elevated stage with incredible visuals, while they don space suits alongside a drummer and bassist.



‘’We’ve always been dreaming of having AREA21 on stage with a band,” Garrix said in a press release. “The music on the album has been made with a lot of live instruments like real bass, real drums, so it’s amazing to be able to put that into a full live performance now.’’

Titled Live On Planet Earth, the 46-minute performance video will coincide with a streaming release of the same name. On top of the performance, the video will also further explore the duo’s backstory including their journey to Earth and alien biographies.

“This is the beginning of an evolution of the music and sounds of AREA21,” added Maejor. “It’s a great opportunity to show different sides of the project and introduce people to things they haven’t seen from us yet.”

While Martin Garrix fans are still coming down from his incredible performance at Ultra Music Festival this past weekend, as well as the highly anticipated live debut of his upcoming collaboration with Alesso, Live On Planet Earth is sure to be a fun change of pace as he plays guitar in an alien space suit alongside his AREA21 collaborator, Maejor.

Image Credit: Louis van Baar