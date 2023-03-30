Nicky Romero delivers electrifying set during Ultra 2023: Watch

By Ouranios Savva 194

Generating pure havoc on the Ultra Miami Mainstage, Nicky Romero ensured that everyone in attendance, both at the festival or at home, were in for an absolute treat. A set for the ages, the Dutch DJ/producer brought the energy once again during Ultra 2023.

Setting the tone for what was a remarkable Day 2 at Ultra Miami this past weekend, Nicky Romero ensured nothing less than the most energetic of vibes, as his live set was definitely one for the history books. A stellar act for quite some time now, the Dutch DJ/producer left no doubt to the imagination, with everyone in attendance paying witness to the most electrifying of performances, that in turn featured some old classics, as well as a handful of IDs that we were able to get a glimpse on. Generating pure havoc on the Mainstage, Romero further enhanced his status as one of the most prominent acts of his generation, so let us dive a little deeper into his set and the show that he put on at Ultra Miami on Saturday.

Kick-starting proceedings with the ultimate of mashups, Romero hyped the crowd from the get go, as the combination of various tracks for his intro, helped pave the way of what us an unforgettable time for both the attendees, as well as everyone from home who was witnessing the master in work from the comfort of their TVs and ULTRALIVE livestream. Continuing with his hit collaboration ‘All Night Long‘ alongside Almero, the man of the moment would then also drop various mashups and remixes of no other than iconic DJ/producer Afrojack, with the latter also awaiting in the mists in order to make a surprise guest appearance. Bringing the heat with various IDs, as well as dropping absolute classics in the form of ‘For The People‘ alongside Third Party, ‘Insomnia‘ by Faithless, ‘You Little Beauty‘ by Fisher and his very own hit single ‘Warriors‘ alongside Volt & State, this set was most definitely one for the ages. The introduction of Afrojack further hyped the crowd on the Mainstage, and after playing some classics of both artists, Romero went onto dropping some old school remixes of his, before then closing with the highly anticipated ID alongside Jonas Blue, and ultimately the iconic collaboration alongside Avicii, in the form of ‘I Could Be The One.’

A set that will be talked about over the years, Romero once again showcased the undeniable charisma that he possesses, with this live performance further cementing himself amongst the greats of the electronic dance scene. The ultimate of Mainstage sets, be sure to check out in its entirety once again below, whilst tickets for Ultra 2024 are now on sale through their official website. Don’t forget to also leave your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Nicky Romero / Provided By: Kevin Anthony Canales