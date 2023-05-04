Hello and thank you for joining us! Could you give us an insight on the main inspirations/influences that led to your chosen career pathway in music?

Hi and nice to meet you too guys! The most of my inspiration comes from the daily mood, it really depends on how my day is going, adventures, travels, bad or nice situations and this inspires me to create melancholic melodies rather than funky vibes. I have more often created my best songs when outside is cold and rainy, this weather inspires me a lot, because cold and isolation while I’m sitting in the studio alone gives me a sense of freedom. My influences come mostly from the first time I approached and discovered electronic music. During the college I was listening to bands like Fischerspooner, Daft Punk, Radiohead, Air, Kraftwerk. With the “Homework” album by Daft Punk especially and its track “Revolution 909”, released in 1997 I stepped more and more onto the 4/4 world and I wanted to discover more names of techno genre during that time: Marco Carola, Dj Rush, Joey Beltram, Matthew Dear, Ellen Allien, Richie Hawtin. So I started from the traditional techno 140 bpm and then, year by year, I slowed down the tempo with the aging and that’s mainly why I do not identify myself as house or techno, but both, because I still like to produce or do techno dj sets or house dj sets, or both genres in the same set.

With melodic house and techno the prominent styles of your choice, we would like to know the main thought process behind the production of each of your tracks, as well as the importance of maintaining a versatile nature?

I think being versatile nowadays is the most important thing to reach a big audience, but also it is important to create something that could be recognisable both from the new and the old listeners when they approach to your sound for the first time. This is why I try not to change too much often my own sound libraries or my melody patterns during the years. Sometime I start creating from the inner patch of the previous works and try new directions from that point. This is why many time you will find more releases of mine in the same key. But I consider my newest releases a sort of evolution from the previous ones. Right now I have around 900k monthly listeners just on Spotify for example, so I think I am doing something good for the listeners, that come and listen to me more and more every time.