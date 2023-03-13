Ultra Miami 2023: How much does it cost to attend the festival

By Samantha Reis 213

To go to Ultra Music Festival in Miami you don’t just have to love electronic music, you also have to spend some money. Find out how much.

March is synonymous with Ultra Miami. For those who like festivals and electronic music, this month is always reserved for what is one of the world’s benchmark festivals and also one that you shouldn’t miss. As soon as the 2022 edition was over, Ultra Miami promptly released the festival dates for 2023. Many festivalgoers had not yet returned to their beds and the planning for the next edition of this mega festival was already underway. An essential part of planning to go to this festival is to be able to answer this question: how much does it cost to go to Ultra Miami?

The price of the tickets, the cost of a round-trip flight, the price of accommodation for at least two nights… it’s also necessary to take into account the daily amount for food and drinks. €1500 can be enough, depending on how luxurious you want your experience or the geographical point from which you depart. Let’s take a closer look at each of these points below.

Tickets

Like most festivals and parties, Ultra Music Festival sells its tickets in a tiered system. Speed is a determining factor in the price you can get your ticket, so the most sought-after phase is tier 1 or early bird. That tier is long sold out, but those who got tickets than could buy them for around €280 plus taxes. The price goes up as the next tier sells out, and the adventure can get even more expensive if you choose Premium General Admission or even VIP:

Ultra Miami 2023 cost breakdown

General Admission 3-day ticket

Tier 1: €279,74 + fees [SOLD OUT]

Tier 2: €326,48 + fees [SOLD OUT]

Tier 3: €373,13 + fees [AVAIABLE]

Tier 4: €419,78 + fees [COMING SOON]

Premium Admission 3-day ticket

€699,66 + fees [SOLD OUT]

VIP 3-day ticket

Tier 1: €932,89 + fees [SOLD OUT]

Tier 2: €1399,36 + fees [SOLD OUT]

You can check out Ultra Miami’s website to get more information about the tickets.

Flights

A roundtrip flight to Miami from some regions of the US can be as little as €250 if you fly from New York, or €350 if you fly from Chicago. However, prices change if you have to cross the Atlantic Ocean. Let’s take a look at some average prices at the time of this article, without baggage, for roundtrips departing on the 24th and returning on the 26th of March to give you an idea.

Lisbon: €650

London (Heathrow): €580

Madrid: €700

Paris (Charles de Gaulle): €750

Amsterdam: €1000

Berlin: €780

Accommodations

Miami is a tourist destination, so accommodation options are plentiful in all quarters. When it comes to budget, the law of centrality prevails. The closer you are to the festival and downtown Miami, the more expensive it will be and you’ll get slightly more budget-friendly options if you move a few miles away.

One of the most popular and postcard-perfect areas of Miami is South Beach. The beaches and Art Deco architecture make this area highly desirable. South Beach is very well populated when it comes to resorts and very luxurious hotels. There are also lots of high-end properties available on Airbnb, not advisable for those going to the festival on a tight budget. In this area and near Bayfront Park there are offers for all budgets, but the cheapest options will sell out before you even blink an eye. If you don’t want to splurge, get away from the centre. The city is well-equipped with public transportation. If fun is never too expensive for you, these hotels are very close by. Here are prices for three nights for two adults at Booking.com at the time of this article:

InterContinental Miami: 1900€

JW Marriott Marquis Miami: 2636€

Hyatt Regency Miami: 1585€

Holiday Inn Port of Miami: 1732€

Don’t forget to consider the daily value of meals, as you’ll still have to spend some money on food and drinks. Between tickets, travel, accommodation and food, it is still a significant amount of money that you will need to enjoy Ultra Miami with some comfort. That’s how it is with all the big festivals. You will also want to save some money for merchandising, which is usually hard to resist. The overall cost of attending Ultra Miami depends a lot on factors as stated above in the article.

Read Next: Ultra Music Festival has begun construction for the 2023 event