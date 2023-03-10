We Rave You to team up with Florida Panthers for CATZ B-Side electronic music experience at FLA Live Arena

By Ellie Mullins

We Rave You is heading to Florida during Miami Music Week, teaming up with hockey team Florida Panthers for an electronic music experience like no other alongside ÖWNBOSS, Mark Sixma, MR.BLACK & Sam Blacky.

During Miami Music Week, We Rave You is excited to showcase one of our biggest collaborations yet, where sports and electronic music will collide in a unique way. We’ll be taking over the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, home to the ice hockey team Florida Panthers, to throw one of our biggest events to date and it all goes down on Saturday 25 March.

All taking place following The New York Rangers matchup, we’re bringing a dynamic range of some of the leading electronic acts in the scene right now across a wide range of genres, keeping the party going from 8PM until 12AM as we take over the JetBlue Tarmac. Headlining our unmissable event is no other than the mastermind behind viral hit ‘Move Your Body,’ ÖWNBOSS. Aside from this, we also have legend Mark Sixma hitting the decks. With a wide-reaching discography of some of the biggest hits of the genre to date, he’s no doubt set to be a highlight, and if that wasn’t enough MR.BLACK is also on the roster to take the event to the next level with his relentless, hard-hitting soundscapes that have earned him major spots at world’s biggest dance festivals. Rounding off this dynamic lineup is female powerhouse Sam Blacky, who’s sounds reach all corners of the world.

“We are in constant pursuit of innovative new ways to enhance the fan journey and deliver a world-class sports & entertainment experience. We are thrilled to collaborate with We Rave You to curate this event and transform the JetBlue Tarmac into the ultimate electronic music performance and with Backbone International for handling the technical production management. For fans who already love the ‘A Side’ of Panthers hockey, we couldn’t think of a better way to take their game day experience to the next.” – Rob Stevenson, Florida Panthers Executive Vice President of People & Facilities.

“I’m excited that we found partners like The Florida Panthers with visionary minds like ours to take creative and crazy ideas and bring them to life and also we couldn’t do that without Backbone International who built an entire experience for this. I’m super proud of what this event is shaping up to be. This is another milestone we’re setting, and with all the recent announcements and residencies worldwide, this is definitely the biggest one to date.” – Yotam Dov, CEO of We Rave You

Join us and the Florida Panthers out in Sunrise on Saturday 25 March. Tickets are now available here, so act fast!