Arman unveils eclectic melodic techno single ‘Express’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 102

Taking listeners on the most euphoric of musical journeys, Arman has just unveiled his latest single, entitled ‘Express.’ A melodic techno track for the ages, be set to feel some type of way throughout the entirety of this certified hit.

Blessing fans alike with the most euphoric of productions, Arman has just released his latest single, in the form of ‘Express.’ A melodic techno track for the ages, it comes to no surprise that each musical element has been implemented to the utmost of perfection, whilst the man of the moment once again showcases the undeniable prowess that he possesses within the field of electronic music. Encapturing an deeper aura that resonates with even the toughest of crowds, ‘Express’ advocates its title to the spot, with this track more than set on leaving a lasting impact within our scene.

Having released his debut EP, ‘Jealousy,’ back in 2021, Arman is well and truly on his way towards global dominance, with each of his endeavours further enhancing the status of this artist to watch. Taking inspiration from nature and all its organic sounds, listeners are set to embark on a musical journey like no other, with each production representing a wider meaning and feeling that derives from the most scintillating of origins. A true testament of feel-good and fully energetic vibes, ‘Express’ will have anyone feeling some type of way, as Arman is more than set on leaving his own mark within the electronic dance industry.

Destined for nothing less than ultimate success, ‘Express’ is the epitome of a track that will have you out of your seat and straight onto the nearest dance-floor in no time at all. As emotive and melodic as his next productions, be sure to check out this masterpiece of a track in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. We will be keeping a close eye on this fast-rising star and all his future endeavours within our community, but in the meantime, you can also stay fully up to date with all things Arman by following him on Instagram and Spotify.

Image Credit: Arman / Provided By: Press