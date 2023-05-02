I think that being versatile as an artist is extremely important because you always want to evolve and be innovative. I find beauty in every genre, and I am not afraid to try new things. I can’t define my music by genre because I always love to experiment with different sounds and styles of music. I produce mainly EDM, but I love pop, soft-rock, and acoustic songs. My goal is to create a versatile and interesting catalog. I don’t want to create repetitive music with the same sounds and structure. In the past, I always created EDM, but now I am more open-minded to try different things, techniques, and genres. It’s difficult to learn those techniques but it’s so interesting and challenging, I just love it! I want to surprise myself and my listeners by taking them on an interesting musical journey. I do my best to create emotional music and interesting melodies with strong and meaningful lyrics (no matter the genre). I get inspiration from so many things, but I think the most powerful sources of inspiration come from traveling, movies, and music festivals/concerts. Music-wise, I listen to so many genres and am always open to new sounds. So many artists and bands inspire me. Artists and bands like Coldplay, ILLENIUM, The Script, Martin Garrix, Labrinth, Ed Sheeran, Bring Me The Horizon, Hans Zimmer, Said The Sky, Dabin, and more.

Advocating an independent artist lifestyle, could you give us an insight on how challenging this may be in terms of reaching your potential within the dance scene, as well as the knowledge that you have gained from taking this route towards success?

Actually, Russ inspired me to be an independent musician. He is a fantastic human being and a hard worker; I absolutely admire his mindset. Being an independent artist is extremely hard and the industry hates you because of that. I prefer to be independent because I don’t want a label that will control my life and my music. Most labels take the masters and own your art (which doesn’t make sense to me because I create it. I believe that there’s nothing you can do as a major-label artist that you can’t do independently. The freedom of doing whatever you want, whenever you want is amazing. It takes more time, but it is worth it.

With mental health among yourself and your peers becoming an ever-so significant aspect within the dance scene, we would like to know how you deal with issues of such manner, and how impactful awareness can be for artists within the dance scene?

I mean some days I am at rock bottom, and some days I feel on top of the world. A lot of musicians have mental health issues. When I say “I need a break” it has never been and never will be from making music, it’s from all the things outside the creative process. I am transparent with how I feel because I know that people need people. And in this world filled with so many emotions, circumstances, and experiences, it’s ok to feel everything at once or nothing at all. Luckily making music isn’t draining me or distracting me from working on my mental health, it’s guiding me. I always remind myself that right when you think that you’ve hit rock bottom, maybe look up & see that you were just falling in reverse this whole time. And everything plays out the way it should.Trust your instincts, trust the universe, and light will come. Today I feel good. I feel strong, motivated, hopeful, and grateful. But I also feel tired, my body is sore, I have a lot of things on my plate right now, and life feels like it’s just speeding right on by without any control. I’m always planning, anticipating, and preparing for the future sometimes I don’t even realize what I have been waiting for is here right in front of me.