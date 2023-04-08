Coachella 2023: How to watch the highly-anticipated livestream

By Alshaan Kassam

Unable to attend weekend 1 of Coachella 2023? Not to worry as Coachella will have a livestream available for all attendees joining in from home to participate in the fun and action. Of course, all while catching your top acts to see at this year’s festival.

Starting on April 14 for the official weekend 1 of Coachella 2023, music enthusiasts will have the opportunity to join in on the fun from the comfort of their own homes or even friends to watch the livestream for this year’s festival. Easily accessible from the Coachella YouTube channel, this year fans will have the opportunity the enjoy the livestreams of Coachella from all of the stages with six different feeds across the weekends. Yes, you read that right.

An epic experience for many both in-person and virtually, Coachella 2023 is about to go off. Surprise appearances in 2022 included Diplo, Skream, Subtronics, Dom Dolla, John Summit, Madeon, SG Lewis, and DJ Hanzel, with preceding years seeing the likes of Skrillex, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Richie Hawtin, Major Lazer, Bob Moses, Bonobo, and many more. This year includes iconic artists such as Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean in this year’s lineup, with highly-anticipated sets from Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Eric Prydz, and many more.

Be sure to check out the official Coachella livestream below and sign up to set a reminder to not miss out on any of our favorite acts to perform in 2023.

Image Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella.