Coachella 2023: Set Times & Live Stream Schedule Week 2

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is back for its week 2, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever before. For those attending or watching from afar, the set times for Week 2 of Coachella 2023 have just been released, and fans are already planning their schedules to ensure they don’t miss a single act. Checkout all the set times from Coachella 2023 Week 2 with this comprehensive guide.

All times listed are in Pacific Time (UTC-07:00)

Day 1 Image credits: Coachella

Top Electronic Acts with set times on Week 2 Day 1

Vintage Culture: Sahara Stage, 5:00-5:55

Idris Elba: Yuma, 6:45-8:15

Jamie Jones: Sahara, 7:15-8:05

Mochakk: Yuma, 8:15-9:45

Gorillaz: Coachella, 8:30-9:45

Overmono: Gobi, 4:20 – 5:10

Whyte Fang (Alison Wonderland): Gobi, 9:05-9:55

TESTPILOT (deadmau5): Yuma, 9:45-11:15

The Chemical Brothers: Outdoor Theatre, 9:45-11:15

Maceo Plex: Yuma, 11:15-1:00

Day 2

Top Electronic Acts with set times on Week 2 Day 2

Mura Masa: Mojave, 5:20-6:00

SOFI TUKKER: Outdoor Theatre, 6:35-7:30

Tale Of Us: Sahara, 8:05-9:00

Eric Prydz presents HOLO: Outdoor Theatre, 10:20-11:35

Calvin Harris: Coachella, 11:40-1:00

Day 3

Top Electronic Acts with set times on Week 2 Day 3

Four Tet x Fred Again.. x Skrillex, Coachella, 10:25 – 12:00

LP Giobbi: Yuma, 2:00-3:00

Big Wild: Outdoor Theatre, 4:15-5:15

Porter Robinson: Coachella, 4:45-5:35

Sasha and John Digweed: Yuma, 6:00-7:30

Camelphat: Yuma, 7:30-9:00

Fisher + Chris Lake: Yuma, 9:00-10:30

Adam Beyer: Yuma, 9:00-10:30

Gordo: Yuma, 10:30-TBD

Boris Brejcha: Sahara, 11:20-TBD

Image Credit: Rukes.com

