Coachella 2023: Vintage Culture & Mochakk deliver groovy B2B set at Dolab Stage

By Alshaan Kassam 131

Delivering an insanely intimate and unarguably groovy B2B set at Coachella Festival 2023, Vintage Culture, and Mochakk absolutely left the crowd in awe for more. Luckily for us, we can relive their set below and listen to all those classics and unreleased tunes on repeat.

Vintage Culture has risen to international stardom through his songwriting, studio productions, and charismatic stage presence. Already a household name in his homeland of Brazil, the legend took full control of the Dolab stage at Coachella 2023 by delivering an insane back-to-back set with no other than Mochakk. With these incredible artists throwing it down and igniting the crowd with the utmost energy, Vintage Culture, and Mochakk crafted a unique experience for their global fan base at Coachella as they showcased their diverse production skills with instrumental rhythms and mesmerizing soundscapes for the masses.

Rinsing out a series of unreleased tunes to draw the crowd in at Coachella, Vintage Culture and Mochakk played stargazing tunes such as “You Give Me A Feeling” with James Hype and even an unreleased remix of Loleatta Holloway’s “Dreamin.” Epic? We definitely think so. Igniting the groove with iconic singles from Peggy Gou, an ID remix of Queen’s “Another One Bites The Dust” and ending off on the brightest note with Mochakk and Haas’s “Caribbean Queen,” the crowd’s energy could be felt from mile away. Proving Vintage Culture and Mochakk are an absolute match made in heaven, the Do Lab stage was undeniably packed for this epic back-to-back set to make history.

Listen to the full set below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Image Credit: Fabrizio Pepe / Provided by Armada PR