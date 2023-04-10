Insomniac Events looks to trademark popular phrase ‘PLUR’

By Chris Vuoncino 188

Insomniac Events, the Los Angeles-based promotions company, is an industry leader in curating events and helping guide trends and the culture of the dance music scene. Now the organization is looking to further its role in the community by filing for a trademark of one of the most popular phrases used amongst fans in the dance scene.

While no community is perfect, human nature ensures that problems will arise, the dance scene has often prided itself on the principles of PLUR, or Peace, Love, Unity, and Respect, a phrase made famous in the 90s by New York City DJ Frankie Bones. The enduring use of the phrase and its principles have helped many individuals find comfort and solace in the welcoming nature of crowds at clubs and festivals. Insomniac Events is hoping to further engrain the PLUR aesthetic into its brand by trademarking the phrase for use on a new clothing line that it is looking to launch. The new clothing line is expected to focus on shirts, sweatshirts, tank tops, pants, jackets, and hats.

Of course, obtaining a trademark for a phrase as commonly used as PLUR can be difficult as the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) will generally only offer limited rights in these circumstances. A prime example is the trademark of the word “Apple,” as it refers to the giant tech company, it is exclusive to their typography and their product line of computers and phones, and does not stop other individuals or organizations from using the word in other environments such as food stores to describe the fruit. While there has been no official statement regarding the February 10th filing, its approval will most likely depend upon the verbiage and specifics of Insomniac’s proposal.

Stay tuned in the coming weeks and months to find out if USPTO will opt to grant Insomniac their requested trademark for PLUR.

Image Credit: Insomniac Events Media