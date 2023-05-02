Spencer Kildare opens up about Magnum Records, its foundation and more: Interview

Magnum set a standard that other outlets have replicated and maximized in their own way. There were labels that started after Magnum, gained larger fanbases than Magnum, and still wanted to do business with Magnum. However, much of our influences can be attributed to the influence of our artists. GEOTHEORY was wreaking havoc on the industry with his ‘Future Japan’ stylings. Future Japan’s professional origins start with ‘Midnight Racer’ and ‘Wanna B With You’. Both of which were was released by Magnum. Toro was turning the scene on its head with his percussive and unique Dubstep and Electro House. His Spotify has over 1000 monthly listeners even as he stepped away from music 7 years ago. There are more ways that Magnum and its artists have influenced the scene and even some I’m not privy to. As I mentioned before, Magnum’s artists weren’t under exclusive deals, only their music is exclusive. They are free to come and go as they please. In fact, our artists presently receive royalty payments from their music. Artists are offered a platform by which they can use to help jumpstart their career. Other opportunities such as interest from other labels, outlets, venues, and companies come but aren’t directly offered by us. In many cases, Magnum acted as a “middle-man” for these opportunities. Magnum has and will be transparent and open with our artists.



With the music of Magnum Records heard frequently on promotion channels, could you give us a further insight on the reach of your record label, and it’s ability of providing artists with a platform that could expand their careers to the highest of heights, in terms of global exposure?



The reach of Magnum Records is ironically larger than I know and could imagine. I knew Magnum had an impact but I never knew how deep. I’ve had encounters with people who knew about the label and its artists around my city. As the Japanese say, Magnum is a ‘net label’ meaning it operates over the internet (and that is changing soon). It surprised me that people in my area knew about Magnum’s artists. Magnum’s old catalog of music received thousands of plays when re-uploaded to music stores. In fact, they still receive thousands of plays every month on Spotify and Apple Music. Moreover, those songs aren’t even promoted or in a press run. It’s just old fans and the algorithm at work. I don’t believe any Magnum artist has 0 monthly listeners on Spotify. That is a testament to Magnum’s accessibility and influence to and on the global market. Magnum has the ability to grant artists access to global reach and visibility. Artists do have to make an effort to grow on their own because the label is not an instant fame machine. However, if an artist is a runner then we are the shoes on his or her feet, the tailwind to the body, and the wings on his or her back. The Magnum platform has a variety of resources and contacts which allows each release individualized and personalized attention. We have access to outlets of all kinds that feature different music genres and this helps the performance of our artists and their music.



Having faced a variety of issues that led to a 6-year hiatus, we would like to know how this amount of time will have impacted the foundation of Magnum Records, and how your return can be perceived when taking into account the constant changes within the dance scene?



A 6 year hiatus is essentially a death sentence for a label or any company and project for that matter. Artists have moved on in their lives and started families while others have become bigger with their own projects. The algorithms and rules for social media has changed drastically which inadvertently made promoting music more tedious. There are difficulties in growth and retention of fans on platforms with such a grand loss of a constant stream of content. As you mentioned, there are not only changes in social media but in the dance scene as well. Many artists are capable of releasing music on their own so they don’t consider creating music for a label. People used to be into Dubstep and Complextro but now Phonk, Future Music, and Lo-fi reign supreme. Fortunately, Magnum has previously released music with genres from ambient and experimental IDM, to groovy bedroom pop, to hard-hitting and heavy Dubstep and Electro. Magnum is no stranger to new genres and has established itself as a multi-dimensional brand. We also have the ability to help independent artists on their path to success. The issues we faced that lead to our hiatus have been resolved. We’ve even made additions to the label to make us better than before. Our challenge is now breaking back into the music scene while navigating through the constant changes. I take pride in Magnum’s strength and adaptability. I’m more than certain that Magnum will succeed and thrive in the industry despite any changes or setbacks.



Acting as the label founder, and of course now bringing your project back to life, could you give us a further insight on what we can expect from your label’s return, and how all future artists will be benefiting from joining the Magnum Records team?