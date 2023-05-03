We Rave You launches Ministry of Sound FUTURE Residency with Fedde Le Grand, Lovely Laura, Ben Santiago & More

Starting next month, We Rave You is taking over one of London’s most iconic clubs Ministry of Sound alongside FUTURE for a residency with huge names such as Fedde Le Grand.

Starting next month in May, we’re heading to the UK capital to one of the scene’s most iconic clubs for our brand new residency. Taking over Ministry of Sound, we’re working alongside FUTURE to bring you some of the biggest names in electronic music from fresh faces to classic beloved names. Friday 12 May marks our first event of the residency, and we’re bringing one of the most iconic names in house as our first headliner, Fedde Le Grand.

From ‘Put Your Hands Up For Detroit’ to ‘Heaven’ and all the releases in between from the past and present, Fedde Le Grand is no doubt one of the industry’s most renowned names internationally, and we are proud to be bringing him to Ministry of Sound for an unforgettable night. Not only that, though, together with FUTURE we present a dynamic lineup of fresh talents spanning multiple genres across four rooms. Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago who have both made a name for themselves with dynamic, unique live saxophone performances will be on hand as special guests for the evening, alongside performances from the likes of Carly Wilford, Ryan Spicer b2b Ryan C, Kruel Intentions, Gravity and more with rooms hosted by Pukka Up Ibiza Sendoff, Sister and HD Life.

Tickets are now available for our first Ministry of Sound x FUTURE club night, so be sure to get your tickets here. See you out there!