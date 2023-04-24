Audio issues plague Skrillex x Fred Again.. x Four Tet Coachella Livestream

Coachella music festival is one of the most anticipated events in the music industry, drawing in fans from all around the world to experience their favorite artists performing live. However, this year’s festival saw some unexpected technical difficulties during the livestream of Four Tet, Skrillex, and Fred Again..’s performance. The issue at hand was massive audio problems that left many fans disappointed and unable to fully enjoy the show on livestream.

The performance, which was streamed live for fans around the world, was plagued with audio issues right from the start. Many fans reported that the audio was echoed and muffled, making it difficult to hear the music clearly. This problem persisted throughout the show, with fans taking to social media to express their frustration.

The audio problems were so severe that many fans had to switch off the livestream halfway through the performance. This was a huge disappointment for fans who were eagerly waiting to see these three artists perform together on stage. While some fans managed to soldier on and watch the rest of the show despite the audio issues, many were left feeling let down.

One of the biggest criticisms of the Coachella live stream was that the organizers did not address the audio issues during the performance. Many fans were left wondering why the technical difficulties were not addressed or resolved during the show. This lack of communication from the organizers added to the frustration of fans who were already disappointed by the audio issues.

In conclusion, the audio problems on live stream that occurred during the Four Tet, Skrillex, and Fred Again..’s performances at Coachella were a huge disappointment for fans around the world. The inability to hear the music clearly impacted the viewer experience, leaving many fans feeling frustrated and let down.

Four Tet x Fred Again.. x Skrillex livestream from the Coachella stage at Coachella 2023:

Image Credit: Anthony Lrpn

