Skrillex x Fred Again.. x Four Tet live from Coachella 2023: Watch

By Hemant Khatri 21.16k

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is one of the biggest music festivals in the world, drawing in crowds of over 100,000 people each year. And this year’s edition has been no different, with thousands of music lovers flocking to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, to experience some of the best live performances in the industry.

As we near the end of this year’s festival, we are thrilled to invite you to watch the live stream of the final performance of Coachella 2023, featuring Four Tet x Fred Again.. x Skrillex. The trio and Blink-182 were named as replacements for Frank Ocean after Week 1.

You won’t want to miss this performance, as these three talented artists come together to deliver an unforgettable show. Four Tet, Fred Again.., and Skrillex are known for their incredible music and their high-energy performances, and this collaboration promises to be nothing short of spectacular.

But this performance is not just about the music. It’s also about the story behind it. As you may know, Goldenvoice, the promoters of Coachella, were fined $133,000 for curfew violations during the opening weekend. And to make matters worse, they incurred more than $4 million in losses from the production costs associated with Frank Ocean’s unused ice rink, which was supposed to be a part of his performance.

Despite these setbacks, Goldenvoice has persevered and worked hard to bring you this incredible final performance. And we can’t wait for you to see it.

So tune in to the live stream of Four Tet x Fred Again.. x Skrillex at Coachella 2023, and celebrate the end of another amazing festival season. It’s sure to be a performance for the ages, and we can’t wait to share it with you.

Four Tet x Fred Again.. x Skrillex live from the Coachella stage at Coachella 2023:

Image credit: Chris Lavado / provided by Warner Music Group

