Sonic Bloom 2023 unveils an action-packed first two phases of their lineup for the summer

By Creighton Branch 131

Sonic Bloom 2023 is right around the corner, and with the announcement of the first two phases of the lineup, it’s already a guarantee this year will outdo the rest.

As we inch closer to an incredibly exciting summer slate of festivals, one that can not go unnoticed is Sonic Bloom 2023. The premiere electronic event in Colorado has been hosting jaw-dropping performances and delivering one-of-a-kind extracurricular festival experiences since 2006. After their initial return to the spotlight last June after two years of pandemic-related cancellations, Sonic Bloom is now all systems go as they prepare for their biggest and best edition yet this summer.

Set to take place from June 15th to June 18th in Hummingbird Ranch, Colorado, in the Spanish-Peaks country, the 16th edition of Sonic Bloom recently revealed a loaded first and second phase of their lineup featuring an array of talent from bands to producers that embodies everything the Sonic Bloom brand is about, which is pushing the boundaries of music. It will be hard to find a billing this diverse all year long at any other event, and it’s easy to say that the Sonic Bloom 2023 is a can’t miss event.

With over one-third of the lineup represented by female artists, you can not overlook the main headliner of the Sonic Bloom 2023, CloZee. The French bass producer continues to rise through the scene as she, night in and night out, constantly delivers heart-thumping performances with her deep hypnotic and lucid sounds coupled with her undeniable stage presence. Coming off a career-defining performance at Ultra Music Festival 2023 this past weekend and a sold-out Red Rocks show late last year, CloZee is at her absolute apex and can not be missed. She will provide a show unlike anything seen before in Hummingbird Ranch.

But what makes Sonic Bloom special is not just the headliners but the amount of world-class talent they have from the top down. There is nobody in these first two phases that attendees will be disappointed with, as “Bloomers” will have the opportunity to see some truly special moments. Also on the lineup is Dirtwire, an experimental bluegrass electronic group that will showcase a slew of instruments from around the world. Following them are acts such as Grammy-nominated jazz duo DOMi and JD BECK, as well as dance music notables in Inzo and Notlö. Koan Sounds will be bringing his style of bass music to Hummingbird Ranch and legendary British producer Ott. will make his grand return to Sonic Bloom as he will usher in a psychedelic performance unlike any other.

Other notable acts include the exceptional Anna Morgan with her Afro-Caribbean-infused rhythms, which is a must-see. TVBOO, Honeybee, Zilla, Bass Temple, Motifv, Frameworks, Londen Summers, A Hundred Drums, St4rfox, Justin Roots, MONGO, Earthcry and so many others will also all be making the trip to the ranch. Sonic Bloom also does a great job at highlighting local talent, and this year is no different as artists like Sunsquabi and Hex Kitten will be back in their home state.

However, Sonic Bloom 2023 has even more to offer. Along with the stellar artist lineup also comes three days of unbelievable stage takeovers. First, on Friday, comes the highly anticipated full-day takeover from Clozee’s label, Odyzey, featuring hand-picked acts by the French native herself. On Saturday night comes a dubstep lover’s dream as Colorado’s own Sub.mission will provide an international lineup of some of the heaviest-hitting producers in the industry. Lastly comes the all:LO takeover on Sunday afternoon that will display a roster of local talent catered to listeners who want to experience vibey soundscapes.

There is so much in store for Sonic Bloom 2023. From the exceptional artists to all the unique activities, it will be an experience that words can not even describe. Don’t miss your opportunity to be a part of history this summer as last call for second tier tickets are currently on sale starting at $299 for GA and $575 for VIP. Don’t waste a moment as ticket prices will increase on April 16th.

Purchase tickets, parking and camping passes for Sonic Bloom 2023 here and view the entire first two phases of the lineup below.

Featured Image Credit: Silky Shots