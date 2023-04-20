Insomniac reveals official stage lineups for EDC Las Vegas 2023

With just under a month until we all reunite under the electric sky at this year’s EDC Las Vegas 2023, Insomniac has revealed the official stage lineups for the festival. With nine official stargazing stages with their own unique vibe and of course, the legendary art cars for scheduled and surprise sets through the festival, EDC Las Vegas 2023 is about to be an experience of a lifetime.

As the anticipation builds for EDC Las Vegas 2023, Insomniac has officially revealed the stage lineups for all nine stages not including the art cars. While we all cannot wait to be under the electric sky for an experience of a lifetime, Insomniac dropped a stellar lineup of world-class artists which does not disappoint. Taking full control of all nine stages which include Kinetic Field, Stereo Bloom, Cosmic Meadow, Wasteland, Neon Garden, Basspod, Quantum Valley, Circuit Grounds, and the reveal of the ninth stage as of last year known as bionicJUNGLE to get your house remedies. Ready to dance the day and night away? I know we definitely are.

Starting off with the legendary Kinetic Field, EDC Las Vegas will welcome icons such as Alison Wonderland, Alok, Armin van Buuren, Chris Lake, James Hype, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, SLANDER, Valentino Khan, and even an insane b2b set from no other than Malaa and Wax Motif. For your perfect balance of a wide array of genres, this year the Circuit Ground will invite artists such as Above & Beyond, Afrojack (Sunset Set), Dom Dolla, Marshmello b2b SVDDEN Death, SAYMYNAME, Meduza, Yellow Claw, Vini Vici and many more.

Ready to go hard at the Cosmic Meadow this year? Well, look no further, as Chris Lorenzo, James Hype, Matroda, Kaytranada, Tchami b2b AC Slater, Wax Motif, and an epic Zeds Dead b2b Chase & Status set will all take place at this iconic stage hosted by HARD and one of my personal favorites. Moving into Neon Garden hosted by Factory 93, Eli Brown, Hot Since 82, Michael Bibi, Mochakk, The Martinez Brothers, Loco Dice b2b FISHER, Will Clarke, and many more will be gracing the stage. If you are in need of your bass fix, look no further as the Basspod is fully stacked. With a roster including artists such as 12th Planet, Andy C, Barely Alive, BTSM, Borgore b2b Level Up, Excision b2b Dion Timmer, GRIZTRONICS, Riot Ten b2b Jessica Audiffred, Sullivan King b2b Kai Wachi, and of-course SVDDEN DEATH, this stage is about to go on another level this year.

For all those hardstyle fans at Wasteland hosted by BASSCON, EDC has announced artists on this stage such as Audiofreq, Brennan Heart, Darren Styles, DJ ISAAC, Lil Texas, Sub Zero Project, Wardface b2b D-Sturb and many more. The Quantum Valley stage hosted by Dreamstate will include artists such Cosmic Gate, Ferry Corsten, Vini Vici, Will Atkinson, Ben Nicky, Lan 8, Sultan + Sherpard, Yotto, and much more. For all those house vibes, Stereo Bloom hosted by Insomniac Records will feature artists including ACRAZE b2b Noizu, Bleu Clair, Born Diry, CID, James Hype, Matroda & Friends, Mau P, San Pacho, and more. Last but not least, the bionic Jungle will invite artists such as AK Sports, Disco Dom, Lady Sinclair, Mike Dunn, Things You Say and so many more. With many more surprises in store, be sure to stay tuned with Insomniac here.

Image Credit: Keiki Lani Knudsen for Insomniac Events