Based in both Israel and Portugal, we would like to know how the music scene differs in both countries, and whether your own preparations and performances may differ when playing in either country?

What I love in playing in Israel is that all the Israeli crowd is really passionate and have true love to electronic dance music and house, and I really love and appreciate it, the kind of love is very rare to find elsewhere! And In Portugal the Latin scene is really big and everyone will sing along any Latin house track you will play, which is so beautiful.

Making your debut back in 2018, each of your releases have been garnering vast amounts of streams. Could you give us an insight on the main thought process behind your productions, as well as the overall message that you set out to portray through your music?

The message I’m trying to set through my music is happiness, good vibes, and dance like no tomorrow, no matter where you are from, everyone is equal and welcomed! Music is a universal language, in every show I have I really want the crowd to feel happy and good vibes from all the music that I play. I keep it very energetic and fun!

Performing at some of the biggest venues and events in Israel, as well as in different countries around Europe, we would like to know the overall feeling of having large scaled crowds listen to your music, as well as the significance of expanding your reach on a constant basis?

For me as an artist it’s the best feeling you could ever get, reaching to so many people over the world is something that I want to do all my life. Make people smile through music, is the most beautiful thing, and I’m all about good vibes and dancing until the sun goes up.

Having felt the unprecedented impact of COVID-19, we would like to know how the time off helped shape Zilka as an artist, as well as the different opportunities that are now presenting themselves with the dance scene striving once again?