Arman discusses main inspirations, latest release ‘Express’ and more: Interview

Blessing us all with his unique style of play, Arman is well and truly on his way towards global dominance and we are all for it. A true advocate of feel-good and highly-addictive electronic music, this is one interview that you most definitely do not want to miss out on.

Taking listeners on the most emotive and feel-good of musical journeys, Arman is the epitome of an artist that has been mastering his craft to the utmost of perfection. Leaving no doubt to the imagination, each of his releases take inspiration from nature and all its organic sound(s), which in turn further advocate a wide variation of elements that will have anyone feeling some type of way. Encapturing only the deepest of auras through each of his productions, this artist to watch has been following his own path towards global dominance, and if his musical repertoire is anything to go by, we could not be any more certain of the success that awaits ahead. Producing anything from Organica House to Melodic Techno Mix, Arman takes pride in the most versatile of nature, whilst the love and passion for music, remain the key elements in the rise of this multifaceted act. With this in mind, we could not be any more thrilled to be joined by the man of the moment, as he discusses main inspirations and influences, the thought process behind his unique style of play, the significance of leaving a distinct mark within the dance scene, the use of technology and the adaptation to its constant changes, his latest melodic techno track ‘Express,’ his thoughts and feelings on garnering recognition on a worldwide scale and so much more.

Hello and thank you for joining us! Could you give us an insight on the main inspirations/influences that led to your chosen career pathway in music?

Hello, and thank you for having me! I have always been passionate about music since I was a child, and as I grew older, I became more interested in the art of DJing. My biggest inspirations have been some of the legends of the industry, such as Carl Cox, David Guetta, and Tiesto. I also draw inspiration from a wide range of musical genres, from house and techno to hip hop and R&B. Ultimately, my love for music and my desire to share that with others is what led me down the path of becoming a DJ.

Implementing your signature sound throughout each of your releases, could you provide us with an overview on the main thought process behind your style of play, as well as the creativity generated when producing your tracks?