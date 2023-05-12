Bailey Lau’s impact on live music: From rolling loud to Summer Smash Festival

By Yotam Dov 29

At just 20 years old, Bailey Lau has already made a significant impact on the live music scene. Born and raised in Sale, a small country town in Victoria, Australia, Lau found his passion for producing music in 2019. Despite a challenging start, he has rapidly gained notoriety for his unique sound and relentless work ethic. Today, his music is performed live at major festivals such as Rolling Loud and Summer Smash, and his career trajectory shows no signs of slowing down.

Lau’s love for music was ignited by his brother’s fascination with rap. After seeing a video of someone making a beat on Facebook, he was captivated and started experimenting with FL Studio on his brother’s old laptop. Despite facing challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, juggling remote high school education, living alone, and the lack of resources in his small town, Lau remained determined to pursue his dream of producing. Taking matters into his own hands, he developed his skills independently. His unwavering faith and dedication ultimately paid off when he was given the opportunity to prove himself and showcase his talent, thanks to a producer named Haan.

What sets Lau apart in the industry is his unwavering mindset, hustle, and work ethic. He attributes part of his success to having failed more times than most people have even tried. His unique outlook on life, forged by his experiences and background, also contributes to his distinct sound and approach to music, which has resulted in impressive career highlights.

Among these notable highlights is signing a producer agreement with Grade A Productions, known for their involvement in the success of Juice Wrld and The Kid Laroi. He has collaborated with Travis Scott’s artist, SoFaygo, on the album Pink Heartz, which was featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Apple Music’s Up Next. Lau has also worked with numerous artists such as Future, Lil Durk, MGK, Trippie Redd, NLE Choppa, Polo G, Lil Tjay, NoCap, Lil Mosey, Destroy Lonely, G Herbo, Bankrol Hayden, Stunna Gambino, and Zzz.

Lau’s discography includes hit songs like Zzz’s “Mile High,” “How Does It Feel,” “What’s Wrong With Being Alone,” “Running Away,” and “Abyss,” as well as SoFaygo’s “Transparency,” Justin Rarri’s “Nevada,” Rocco’s “She Knows,” Badda TD’s “Running Wild,” and Scarlxrd’s “Hate Me Then.”

As for the future, Lau envisions his brand reaching a point where artists seek him out, knowing they will receive the caliber of production they desire. He hopes to offer full-scale production services, turning artists’ albums into precisely the sound they want. Lau also plans to create his own albums, branch out into other businesses under his name, and ultimately provide opportunities for others in the same way he was given a chance.

Bailey Lau’s journey from a small-town producer to an industry powerhouse serves as an inspiration for aspiring producers and musicians worldwide. As he continues to break barriers and collaborate with big-name artists, there is no doubt that his impact on live music festivals and the music industry as a whole will only continue to grow. With a bright future ahead, the world eagerly awaits to see what new heights Lau will conquer in the years to come.

Image Credit: Bailey Lau / Provided by Ascend Agency