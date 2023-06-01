Calvin Harris shrugs off Britney Spears collaboration rumors

By Lakshay Bhagtani 310

Calvin Harris has denied all the rumors that linked him and Birtney Spears to an upcoming collaboration

Social media was buzzing with speculation about a potential collaboration between Calvin Harris and Britney Spears. Rumors were sparked when @ABTLABinsider hinted at an upcoming track, and fans of both artists eagerly shared their excitement, especially considering Spears’ recent venture into dance music.

Adding fuel to the fire, an unreleased single titled “How Much I Care” mysteriously appeared on Harris’ official Wikipedia discography page, positioned just below his chart-topping collaboration with Ellie Goulding, “Miracle.” However, Calvin has cleared all the buzz by denying all the rumors through an Instagram comment that said “Stop posting weird fake news“. So it seems like the highly anticipated between Britney Spears and Calvin Harris is off the table for now.

These rumors weren’t the only ones that brought Britney Spears to the headlines. Lily-Rose Depp recently shared insights into the inspiration behind her character in “The Idol.” The actress explicitly refuted any claims suggesting that her character was based on Britney. In the HBO Max drama series, Lily takes on the role of Jocelyn, a pop star who is striving to revive her career following a nervous breakdown. Speculation had arisen linking Lily’s character to Britney Spears, suggesting similarities between the two.

Source: EDMTunes

Image Credit: Britney Spears (via Wikimedia Commons / © Glenn Francis, www.PacificProDigital.com | License: Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International (CC BY-SA 4.0) & Calvin Harris (Press) / Provided by Wynn Nightlife)