Carl Cox confirms return to 2023 Glastonbury Festival

By Ouranios Savva 271

Taking to his social media accounts, and in fact replying to a fans question, iconic DJ/Producer Carl Cox has just confirmed that he will be returning to this years Glastonbury Festival, where he will be performing on Friday June 23rd from the Glade Stage.

Constantly cementing his status as one of the biggest acts to ever grace the electronic dance industry, Carl Cox has just confirmed that he will be returning to the iconic Glastonbury for its 2023 edition, and will in fact be performing at the Glade Stage, on Friday the 23rd of June. Taking place between the 21st and 25th of June, this years’ event is promising to be one for the books once more, with the festival more than set on welcoming a wide range of acts that will cater for all types of music preferences and not only. Establishing himself as a regular fixture, the British house and techno icon will be blessing everyone in attendance with his unique style of play, and of course his ever-so charismatic aura and presence.

Confirming his attendance once again through social media, Cox took it upon himself to reply to a fans question, where he stated that “Yes I will be playing on Friday night at the Glade stage.” Having announced his presence in a similar fashion last year, and without any official announcement from the festivals’ side, Cox maintains a healthy and open minded relationship with his fans, further indicating the humility and respect of this legendary act. Featuring a stellar lineup, Cox will be joined by an array of well-renowned artists, with the likes of The Chemical Brothers, DJ Flight, Elkka, Dr Banana, SHERELLE, VTS, Hybrid Minds (ft Tempza), Shy FX (ft Stamina MC) and MK all confirmed for Glastonbury, and more precisely for the Arcadia Stage. Shaping up nicely, further acts will be announced as the festival edges closer to its start date, but with the man of the moment having now confirmed, anticipation levels have risen even higher.

Expanding his schedule on the daily, this summer is yet another busy one for Cox himself, and we could not be any more thrilled. Taking over stages worldwide, Cox is the true personification of hard work and commitment to your craft, and in turn, we are constantly blessed with his presence on the daily. Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 are selling fast, so make sure to visit their official website for any further information on the festival itself, ticket prices, lineups and general enquiries. Will you be attending the iconic festival this summer? Let us know in the comments section.

Image Credit: Dan Reid / Provided by Eureka Artists