DJ OLIVER kick-starts PANDORA summer residency at Lío Ibiza Club

By Ouranios Savva 36

Taking listeners on a musical journey like no other, Dj Oliver has officialy kick-started his Pandora summer residency at Lío Ibiza Club. Taking over the iconic venue every Saturday commencing the 13th of May, and up until the 7th of October, attendees will be dancing along to house classics courtesy of himself and an array of guest artists.

Impacting the electronic dance industry in more ways than none, Dj Oliver has become a synonym with feel-good and highly-addictive vibes. Mastering his craft to the utmost of perfection, the Spanish DJ/Producer has been leaving his own distinct mark with each of his endeavours, and in turn has been blessing us all with both his productions, as well as his live performances. Continuing to do so to this very day, the man of the moment has kick-started his Pandora summer residency at one of the most iconic venues of the White Isle, the Lío Ibiza Club. Taking over the stage every Saturday commencing the 13th of May and all the way up until the 7th of October, guests will have the opportunity of witnessing Dj Oliver as well a variation of well-renowed artists that will be completing the various lineups for each Pandora show.

Offering a wide range of Balaeric rhythms and of course House classics, Dj Oliver has been refining his own sound for quite some time now, with Tech and Deep House the two promiment genres that have followed him through his journey within our community. Having already seen the likes of Angel Linde, Danny Graham, David Moreno and Sølar, it is more than evident that artists from the local Ibiza scene have also been presented with the oppurtunity of bringing their own sound(s) onto the dance-floor, and what better way to do it than being part of Dj Oliver’s Pandora summer residency.

Providing nothing less than the most groovy of auras, Dj Oliver and all his fellow guest artists will be ensuring that everyone in attendance will be left with memories that will last a lifetime, whilst the level of music will scintillate even the toughest of crowds. Having said this, be sure to visit Lío Ibiza’s official website here, where you will be able to find all the information on ticket purchasing, dates and times and any general enquries on the Pandora residency. Will you be joining Dj Oliver in Ibiza this summer? Let us know in the comments section.