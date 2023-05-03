Fred Again.. and Brian Eno are releasing new album ‘Secret Life’

By Jack Spilsbury 415

Four Tet unveils Fred Again.. & Brian Eno are releasing the collaborative album ‘Secret Life’ via his imprint record label Text Records.

British musical monikers Fred Again…and Brian Eno are some of the most prolific names within the industry as of the moment. In a surprise announcement sending fans and listeners alike into a frenzy, it has been unveiled the pair will be collaborating on a new album titled ‘Secret Life’ releasing this Friday, the 5th of May.

The exciting announcement was made by Four Tet on Twitter whose label Text Records will be releasing the LP and in a separate follow-up tweet was described by the producer as “the most beautiful album of 2023” before sharing the mesmerising and elegant cover art. Fred Again.. and Brian Eno have an intensive history together, with Fred meeting Eno at the age of 16 when Fred frequented an acapella group taking place in the studio of Brian Eno, when they eventually crossed paths, Eno quickly became the mentor of Fred Again..

Coinciding with the release will be physical CDs and vinyl as well as a daily broadcasted radio station, titled secretlife.fm the show will take to the airwaves every day at 10 pm GMT for the foreseeable future. As previously mentioned ‘Secret Life’ will be dropping this Friday, don’t forget to let us know if you’re excited and check out the announcement tweet including artwork below.

this is the artwork pic.twitter.com/QykbwxfHzV — Four Tet (@FourTet) May 2, 2023

Image Credit: Theo Batterham / Provided by Warner Music Group