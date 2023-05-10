Icona Pop calls upon Yaeger for energetic collaboration ‘Shit We Do For Love’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam

After releasing their vibrant collaboration known as ‘Faster,’ Global chart-topping duo Icona Pop have called upon Swedish artist Yaeger for their energetic collaboration on ‘Shit We Do For Love’ released on Ultra Records. With infectious vocal melodies and catchy rhythms, this one is about to become an immediate summer anthem.

The globally recognized power duo Icona Pop have definitely made their mark in the music industry. Recently taking over Miami Music Week, which saw them play a series of parties with Sam Feldt, Robin Schulz, and Galantis, the duo are truly unstoppable. On their radar next is their headline show at Utah Pride 2023 for its Loud and Queer Concert, however before that Icona Pop have blessed their fans with an energetic collaboration to jam your hearts out to. Calling upon Swedish artist Yaeger for this massive tune, ‘Shit We Do For Love’ is about to become a summer anthem for sure.

With raw energy and enticing vocals from the start, this dance-floor-ready track has an infectious hook inspired by the late 90’s rave scene as it is by Icona Pop themselves. Building the anticipation for their second studio album, the duo shares:

“This one is so fresh, we literally took it from the studio session and gave it to the label to release and asked them to move everything else. We were in the studio together with our friend and writing partner Hanna Yaeger talking about the craziest stuff we’ve ever done for love, we all had so many fun crazy stories. It just came together in a way that felt so current and urgent we had to release it straight away.”

Listen to the stellar track below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Image credit: Per-Olof Forsberg via Flickr