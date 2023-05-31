Kygo surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify with ‘Firestone’

Joining an elite club with this latest achievement, Kygo has just seen his wonderhit ‘Firestone’ surpass 1 Billion Streams on Spotify. “This one is so special to me and I’m forever grateful for all the love you’ve shown to this song,” Kygo says

Kygo has seen his iconic hit, ‘Firestone,’ surpass the 1 Billion Stream on Spotify. Released back in 2014, the Norwegian Conrad Sewell, this deep house masterpiece laid the foundations for Kygo to further elevate his presence within the dance scene. Reaching yet another milestone in his illustrious career,has seen his iconic hit, ‘,’ surpass the 1 Billion Stream on Spotify. Released back in 2014, the Norwegian DJ/Producer made an instant impact, with the track reaching the very top of the charts on an international scale, making ‘Firestone’ one of, if not the greatest of his productions to date. Featuring stunning vocals by Australian singer/songwriter, this deep house masterpiece laid the foundations for Kygo to further elevate his presence within the dance scene.

Emotive in every sense of the word, ‘Firestone’ continues to play a pivotal part within Kygo’s sets to this very day, whilst this latest achievement can only further cement the reach of the track on a worldwide scale. Taking to his social media accounts, and Instagram in particular, the tropical house prodigy started the following statement on this huge milestone, as well as the significance of ‘Firestone’ and the impact that it has had thus far on his career:

“Wow.. ‘Firestone’ just passed 1 billion streams on Spotify!! This one is so special to me and I’m forever grateful for all the love you’ve shown to this song… 9 years later I still end every set I play with it and I still get goosebumps every time I hear you guys sing along.”

One for the history books indeed, ‘Firestone’ will more than definitely continue to leave its own mark on Kygo’s journey within our community, as well as the whole dance scene itself. With this said, we would like to congratulate the man of the moment and everyone involved in the production of this wonderhit, and wish him similar success for years to come. Be sure to check out ‘Firestone’ in all its glory below!