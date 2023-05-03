NEFFEX shares exciting new single, ‘Desperate’; listen
Having amassed a massive following through his dedication to the craft, incredible productions, and strong social media presence, NEFFEX is a leading example of modern artists taking their careers into their own hands. Originally beginning in 2011, he crafted a release schedule that would seem daunting to even the most prolific of writers and producers that would help catapult his career to new levels.
NEFFEX entered the music space with one of the most ambitious projects a young artist could possibly take on, releasing a new song every week for 100 weeks straight. The challenge allowed him to flex his musical muscles and release songs that combined EDM, rap, bass music, and other influences in weekly sonic bursts that were all shared with the intent to be used for free by content creators. That meant that content creators from all walks of life would utilize his productions to the soundtrack of their own creations.
Fast forward to today, and NEFFEX has released his single ‘Desperate‘ via the equally open-sourced label, NCS, which stands for NoCopyrightSounds, and describes itself as “a YouTube-first label that allows indie creators to use and even monetize its music freely as long as they give due credit back to the content owners.” Filled with heavy bass growls, pounding percussion, and a mix of hip-hop/ rock vocal styles over the production, the theme of desperation seethes with each line, perfectly summarizing the effort and energy NEFFEX put out to achieve his 100-song challenge, while still releasing new music every week til this day.
With a tour across Europe and the United States lined up for the second half of 2023, fans of NEFFEX won’t have to be “desperate” to catch him on stage.
NEFFEX TOUR DATES 2023:
September 7 – The Dome – London, United Kingdom
September 8 – Maroquinerie – Paris, France
September 9 – Luxor – Cologne, Germany
September 13 – Melkweg (Old Hall) – Amsterdam, Netherlands
September 14 – Gruenspan – Hamburg, Germany
September 15 – Columbia Theater – Berlin, Germany
September 17 – Backstage Werk – Munich, Germany
September 19 – Batschkapp – Frankfurt, Germany
September 22 – Cafe v Lese – Prague, Czechia
September 23 – Flex – Vienna, Austria
September 24 – Hydrozagadka – Warsaw, Poland
November 16 – DC9 – Washington D.C., USA
November 17 – Mercury Lounge – New York, New York, USA
November 18 – Drake Hotel – Toronto, Canada
November 19 – Mercury Lounge – New York, New York, USA
November 30 – Cambridge Room at HOB – Cleveland, Ohio, USA
December 1 – Lincoln Hall – Chicago, Illinois, USA
December 2 – Studio B at Skyway – Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA
December 6 – The Roxy – Los Angeles, California, USA
December 7 – Lost Lake – Denver, Colorado, USA
December 9 – Purgatory at Masquerade – Atlanta, Georgia, USA
December 11 – Ruins – Dallas, Texas, USA
December 12 – Ruins – Dallas, Texas, USA
December 14 – The Rebel Lounge – Phoenix, Arizona, USA
December 15 – Madame Lou’s – Seattle, Washington, USA
December 16 – Hawthorne – Portland, Oregon, USA
