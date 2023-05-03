NEFFEX shares exciting new single, ‘Desperate’; listen

Having amassed a massive following through his dedication to the craft, incredible productions, and strong social media presence, NEFFEX is a leading example of modern artists taking their careers into their own hands. Originally beginning in 2011, he crafted a release schedule that would seem daunting to even the most prolific of writers and producers that would help catapult his career to new levels.

NEFFEX entered the music space with one of the most ambitious projects a young artist could possibly take on, releasing a new song every week for 100 weeks straight. The challenge allowed him to flex his musical muscles and release songs that combined EDM, rap, bass music, and other influences in weekly sonic bursts that were all shared with the intent to be used for free by content creators. That meant that content creators from all walks of life would utilize his productions to the soundtrack of their own creations.

Fast forward to today, and NEFFEX has released his single ‘Desperate‘ via the equally open-sourced label, NCS, which stands for NoCopyrightSounds, and describes itself as “a YouTube-first label that allows indie creators to use and even monetize its music freely as long as they give due credit back to the content owners.” Filled with heavy bass growls, pounding percussion, and a mix of hip-hop/ rock vocal styles over the production, the theme of desperation seethes with each line, perfectly summarizing the effort and energy NEFFEX put out to achieve his 100-song challenge, while still releasing new music every week til this day.

With a tour across Europe and the United States lined up for the second half of 2023, fans of NEFFEX won’t have to be “desperate” to catch him on stage.

NEFFEX TOUR DATES 2023:

September 7 – The Dome – London, United Kingdom

September 8 – Maroquinerie – Paris, France

September 9 – Luxor – Cologne, Germany

September 13 – Melkweg (Old Hall) – Amsterdam, Netherlands

September 14 – Gruenspan – Hamburg, Germany

September 15 – Columbia Theater – Berlin, Germany

September 17 – Backstage Werk – Munich, Germany

September 19 – Batschkapp – Frankfurt, Germany

September 22 – Cafe v Lese – Prague, Czechia

September 23 – Flex – Vienna, Austria

September 24 – Hydrozagadka – Warsaw, Poland

November 16 – DC9 – Washington D.C., USA

November 17 – Mercury Lounge – New York, New York, USA

November 18 – Drake Hotel – Toronto, Canada

November 19 – Mercury Lounge – New York, New York, USA

November 30 – Cambridge Room at HOB – Cleveland, Ohio, USA

December 1 – Lincoln Hall – Chicago, Illinois, USA

December 2 – Studio B at Skyway – Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

December 6 – The Roxy – Los Angeles, California, USA

December 7 – Lost Lake – Denver, Colorado, USA

December 9 – Purgatory at Masquerade – Atlanta, Georgia, USA

December 11 – Ruins – Dallas, Texas, USA

December 12 – Ruins – Dallas, Texas, USA

December 14 – The Rebel Lounge – Phoenix, Arizona, USA

December 15 – Madame Lou’s – Seattle, Washington, USA

December 16 – Hawthorne – Portland, Oregon, USA

Image Credit: Press Kit / NEFFEX