Roger Sanchez enlists vocal talent Katy Alex for ‘Keep It ‘Movin’: Listen

By Ryan Ford 159

Global house music sensation Roger Sanchez has teamed up with rising UK star Katy Alex on their hot new single ‘Keep It Movin’’.

Dance music stalwart Roger Sanchez continues to innovate, conjuring up another infectious house anthem in ‘Keep It Movin’ alongside vocal hot-shot Katy Alex. Arriving on New State Music with high-energy house vibes, this fresh new collaboration contains every ingredient of a Roger Sanchez classic; hooky melodies, lush harmonies, and a funky bassline for an irresistible disco-tinged house production.

With this one fresh out of the studio, you can expect to hear it all summer long as Sanchez is set to head on tour once more this summer. Fans of the Dominican-American DJ and producer can catch him all across Europe in the months to come, with standout gigs on the way in places such as Spain, Italy, France, Croatia and the UK among others. This latest offering also follows up his 2023 remix of off with a Betoko’s hit ‘Raining Again’.

Speaking on the more recent collaboration however, Sanchez had high praise for his vocal counterpart;

“Katy is a force! We have been writing together for my upcoming album and her creative lyrics coupled with her beautiful voice are an instant winner!”

Hear what he means for yourself, by checking out the new Roger Sanchez tune ‘Keep It Movin’, featuring Katy Alex, below!

Image Credit: Press / Provided by Listen-Up PR