Steve Aoki & Richard Orlinski unite to launch limited edition vinyl collection in Paris

The icon Steve Aoki teamed up with talented and revolutionizing artist Richard Orlinski for their very own limited edition 12on12 vinyl known as ‘Year Zero.’ The exclusive collaboration was showcased at an exclusive launch event on the world’s most beautiful avenue, the Champs-Elysées, at Galeries Lafayette – Paris’ most iconic department store.

Taking fans on a unique experience through the songs that embody the unexpected story of punk music’s influence on his meteoric rise to stardom, the album reflects his authentic passion for punk from the late 80s to the early 2000s. In Paris, artists Richard Orlinski and Steve Aoki attend the event and previewed the limited edition album, unique artwork created for the project by Richard Orlinski and featured live music, an exhibit, and a panel discussion with the artists themselves. As Steve Aoki shares:

“My 12on12 celebrates the music that made me who I am today. Through hardcore, I discovered a true sense of community and the power of DIY — doing it yourself, by any means necessary.”

The limited edition vinyl is available now here.

