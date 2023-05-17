Sub Focus gets ready to ‘Evolve’ with new 14-track album: Listen

By Ellie Mullins

Including singles such as ‘Ready To Fly,’ ‘Fine Day‘ and ‘I Found You,’ Sub Focus has released his third studio album ‘Evolve.’ Out now via EMI Records, this is the drum & bass pioneer at his finest.

Following the 2009 self-titled release, 2013’s ‘Torus‘ and the collaborative album ‘Portals‘ with fellow UK drum & bass legend Wilkinson in 2020, Sub Focus is adding to the album trilogy with one of his most anticipated bodies of works yet, the 14-track ‘Evolve’ released via EMI Records. Already giving us a taste of the album over the past few months with releases such as ‘Fine Day,’ his take on the Opus 3 classic, ‘Calling For A Sign‘ and the BBC Radio 1 Hottest Record ‘I Found You.’ Now, we get to add multiple new anthems to this list, just in time for the summer festival season to kick in.

Aside from a couple of stellar solo tracks, Sub Focus has carefully crafted a mind-blowing list of collaborators to join the tracklist, most notably the likes of Camelphat, LOWES, Culture Shock, AR/CO, Gene Farris and many other incredibly talented vocalists and producers, further elevating the whole project to a high degree. With ‘Evolve,’ Sub Focus explores the different realms of the drum & bass genre whilst pushing the boundaries to their breaking points. Although it has a collection of different sounds and vibes, it all comes together as one beautifully cohesive, vibrant story and is a true treat to listen to.

Listen to ‘Evolve’ below, and grab your limited copy of the album on vinyl here along with other merch.

Full tracklist

1. Trip w/ Metrik

2. Calling For A Sign ft. Kelli-Leigh

3. Fine Day

4. Vibration ft. AR/CO

5. It’s Time ft. Gene Farris

6. Ready To Fly w/ Dimension

7. Alarm ft. MC ID

8. Off The Ground

9. Waiting w/ Pola & Bryson ft. Kelli-Leigh

10. I Found You ft. Hayla

11. Secrets w/ Camelphat & Culture Shock ft. Rhodes

12. Overcome ft. Frances

13. Don’t Want To Come Down ft. LOWES

14. Turn Up The Bass ft. Jonny L

Image credit: provided by press