Sum 41 announce they will disband following next album and farewell tour

By Chris Vuoncino 274

The early 2000s were a far different landscape from the dance beats and influencers of 2023, and it was the perfect climate for pop-punk legends Sum 41 to bring their unique style of the genre to the masses. On the strength of their single, Fat Lip, and continuous play on MTV for the music video, the group would be one of the most mainstream acts to come out of the era and earn global success over the course of their career.

As the constant radio and MTV rotation made them stars on their second album, the excellent All Killer, No Filler, the group would continue to ride the wave of pop-punk and emo success upon the release of their third album, Does This Look Infected? With a new level of success, the group continued to embark upon global tours and festival events, while releasing more music in the intervening years. With a relatively steady line-up throughout their career, the group consisting of singer/guitarist Deryck Whibley, lead guitarist Dave Baksh, bassist Jason McCaslin, and now former drummer Steve Jocz built a solid discography over the course of two-plus decades of work. Taking to social media, the group now announced that the end of the group was coming:

“Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives. We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first. Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we’re looking forward to releasing our final album “Heaven :x: Hell,” along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate. Details will be announced as soon as we have them. For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumfuks on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us. Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41.”

While the news that Sum 41 will be ending is certainly sad, the group will still be performing across North America later this year with fellow Canadian pop-punkers Simple Plan and California icons The Offspring, before they reveal the agenda for their final album and shows. For those who grew up with their infectious melodies and punk rock attitudes, Sum 41 represents a carefree, youthfulness that is hard to replace. As fans around the world prepare to say goodbye, take a moment and relieve their many hit songs, including the one that brought them the start of their massive success, Fat Lip!