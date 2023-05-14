Swedish House Mafia earn top spot on Tomorrowland’s Top 1000 list

By Chris Vuoncino 474

Choosing the top 1000 dance songs is a massive undertaking and one that would undoubtedly cause plenty of debate as the list started narrowing down the top spots. Knowing this, Tomorrowland allowed fans to vote on the music, and with little surprise, the members of the Swedish House Mafia earned the top spot.

Now in its fifth year, Tomorrowland’s One World Radio continues to celebrate the artists of the electronic music scene and of course, the songs that have captured the attention of millions of fans around the world. With so many iconic songs, many of which continue to be staples at festivals around the world, it is surely a massive undertaking to rank the music that so often defines the scene. With a massive fan vote taken to help suss out the rankings, the results are in, and the Swedish House Mafia have earned the top spot for their classic hit track with John Martin, Don’t You Worry Child. After the announcement, Axwell Steve Angello took to social media to show his appreciation for the distinction of earning the number one spot, “We want to say thank you so much for voting ‘Don’t You Worry Child’ as the number 1 song in this year’s Tomorrowland Top 1000!”

The rest of the top 10 is filled with massive hits from Avicii, Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, and more. Check out the top 10 below, or stream the full playlist to see where other iconic singles finished on the list.

The Top 10 of the Tomorrowland Top 1000

Swedish House Mafia ft. John Martin – Don’t You Worry Child Avicii – Levels Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, MOGUAI – Mammoth Martin Garrix ft. Bonn – High On Life Armin van Buuren – Blah Blah Blah Sebastian Ingrosso, Tommy Trash, John Martin – Reload David Guetta ft. Sia – Titanium Age Of Love – The Age Of Love (Charlotte de Witte & Enrico Sangiuliano remix) Avicii ft. Aloe Blacc – Wake Me Up Alesso vs. OneRepublic – If I Lose Myself

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza (Press) / Provided by NEU Communications