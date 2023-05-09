Can we fix the growing ticket scalping crisis? [Magazine Exclusive]

off switch. You recite the exact same phrase over and over again. “I will get tickets to this show. I will get tickets to this show,” because you are bound and determined to do whatever it takes to manifest this moment into reality.

So now the time has come. Not only do you 100% know you are getting tickets (because you went through all the rights steps, of course), but you are so confident that you are even beginning to contemplate which part of the venue you want to sit in. Do I want an aisle seat? Do I want to sit straight on at the stage or on the side? High up or down low?