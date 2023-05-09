Can we fix the growing ticket scalping crisis? [Magazine Exclusive]
Most of us have been there. After signing up for presale access weeks prior for one of your favorite artists as they announced their massive world tour taking place later in the year, the day has finally come for you to get the tickets to the event you have been so eagerly waiting for.
You get up incredibly early (as most ticket drops seem to take place near the crack of dawn) with your coffee in hand. You have your access code
ready. Your internet is working at the highest speeds possible because all the non-important devices have been completely disconnected. Both of your computers are up and running on the same site, plus your phone… plus your tablet, plus your smartwatch, plus your pager, and literally whatever other devices at this point that have an on/
off switch. You recite the exact same phrase over and over again. “I will get tickets to this show. I will get tickets to this show,” because you are bound and determined to do whatever it takes to manifest this moment into reality.
So now the time has come. Not only do you 100% know you are getting tickets (because you went through all the rights steps, of course), but you are so confident that you are even beginning to contemplate which part of the venue you want to sit in. Do I want an aisle seat? Do I want to sit straight on at the stage or on the side? High up or down low?