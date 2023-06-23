Armin van Buuren shifts A State of Trance Festival to Rotterdam in 2024

By Yotam Dov 490

Armin van Buuren has recently unveiled his ambitious plans for the highly anticipated A State of Trance Festival in the Netherlands. In a bold move, the flagship event will bid farewell to its long-standing home in Utrecht and find a new residence in the vibrant city of Rotterdam, starting from 2024.

The announcement comes as a groundbreaking development for trance music enthusiasts worldwide. A State of Trance Festival, known for its awe-inspiring productions and mind-blowing performances, will undergo a remarkable transformation, expanding into a full weekend experience like never before. Alongside the captivating musical programming that has captivated fans for years, the festival will now incorporate a range of enticing day-time activities. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in artist Q&As, panels, pre-parties, and even participate in demo-drops, immersing themselves in the world of trance music on a whole new level.

With its rich history as a hub for electronic music, Rotterdam provides the perfect backdrop for this grand transformation. Armin van Buuren, a true pioneer in the genre, expressed his excitement about the move and the boundless opportunities it presents. He emphasized that while Utrecht holds cherished memories and significant moments in the festival’s history, the iconic venue that hosted the mainstage is unfortunately set to be demolished. This circumstance prompted the search for a new home, and Rotterdam emerged as the ideal city to continue building upon the legacy of A State of Trance.

The shift to Rotterdam not only marks a change in location but also signifies a shift in vision. The festival’s theme for the upcoming year, aptly named “DESTINATION,” epitomizes the complete takeover of the city by A State of Trance. The event will unfold across multiple stages, featuring over 70 renowned artists from around the world. This diversity in performers will allow for a remarkable musical experience, showcasing the iconic sound of A State of Trance while also embracing various subgenres within the trance music spectrum.

A State of Trance 2024 is scheduled to take place on the 23rd and 24th of February at the esteemed Ahoy venue in Rotterdam. This expanded format and relocation are driven by the overwhelming demand from fans, who constantly seek to enhance their festival experience. By venturing into a multi-day event with an immersive daytime program, A State of Trance aims to create an unrivaled trance music destination, solidifying Rotterdam as the global epicenter of the genre.

Ticket sales for this highly anticipated event are already generating buzz among music enthusiasts. Interested individuals have the opportunity to register for ticket sales via the official A State of Trance website. Starting on June 28th, registered users will have exclusive access to weekend tickets and hotel packages, with prices starting at €69.00. Furthermore, a unique A State of Trance Hotel Experience will be available for purchase, providing fans with an extraordinary overnight stay at the dedicated A State of Trance Hotel, coupled with weekend tickets for the festival. The sale of this exclusive package will commence on June 26th, allowing attendees to secure an unforgettable immersive experience.

As the news reverberates throughout the trance music community, anticipation continues to build for the inaugural A State of Trance Festival in Rotterdam. Armin van Buuren and his team are determined to craft an unparalleled journey for attendees, creating unforgettable memories and pushing the boundaries of what a trance music festival can be. The countdown has begun, and fans worldwide eagerly await the arrival of this monumental event in 2024.

Image Credit: SNDR / Provided by Armada PR