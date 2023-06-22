Beonix Festival Logistics: How to Get to the Event and Navigate the Territory

Hurry up and book your tickets to Cyprus! There is word that one of the top-wanted electronic music festivals, Beonix, is coming to the island this September. In anticipation of the event, many partygoers start thinking about the best way to get there.

The festival city of the present year for Beonix is Limassol. A large number of tourists visit it each hot season. Therefore the location’s infrastructure is very developed, from transportation options to a huge number of hotels, restaurants and bars.

International Trips From the Airport

If you are traveling to the island from other parts of the globe, consider purchasing tickets to the airport in Larnaca. It is the closest one to Limassol. A comfortable bus service runs from the airport to the city center every half hour, which costs you ~4 Euros.

The whole route is about 73 km. Travelers who fly to Larnaca often know this type of transportation is the cheapest. The only downside here is the time: it takes about 1.5 hours to arrive in the city.

A private transfer is more expensive, but faster to travel from the airport with maximum comfort. It will cost you ~78 Euros and will deliver you to the city in one hour. One of the perks of it is that you can preorder it from home.

It is up to you which option to choose. Everything depends on priorities and wishes.

How to Get to the Beonix Festival

The Beonix event will take place in the heart of Limassol – its oldest winery. Once, it was a location where one of the top productions in Cyprus made a popular drink out of the local sort of grapes.

It will become a creative space renovated for the grand musical event in several months. Lots of EDM fans, tourists, vacationists and local residents will enjoy sets from Black Coffee, Jan Blomqvist, Luna Semara, Stephen Bodzin and other monsters of the electronic stage.

Limassol is the second largest city on the island, with its old center, nice suburbs, and magnificent beaches. It has a comfortable net of public transport, taxi cabs and car rentals, so visitors can easily move around the city in any preferred way.

By Car

If you prefer to rent a local vehicle, which is possible in Cyprus, then stick to the main streets and routes of public transport because they are wide and comfortable for cars. And it won’t be a problem to park it.

However, one of the problems can be the island’s left-hand traffic. If you are sure about your skills, you may get used to it pretty soon, and feedback from last year’s visitors confirms it.

Another problem hides in the city’s center. Its lanes are perfect for walking or cycling, but due to their narrow passages, finding a place to park or move is tricky. It is definitely posing a challenge to every driver, even experienced ones.

By Public Transport

Limassol has many convenient public transport routes. Tourists also prefer to move through the city by bus. They move according to the timetable and can deliver you fast to any part of the city.

Bus #30 with the route “My Mall – New Port – Parkline Hotel” can drive you to the city center. However, if you travel a bit further, the bus will get you right to the location of the Beonix electronic music festival. You can get off the bus at the Franklin Roosevelt or Omonoias bus stop.

Taxi

If you like comfort and cannot drive yourself, a taxi will be your best alternative. The city taxis have different pricing lists for the day and night time. To give you the average price: it is approximately 0,7 Euros per km during daytime and 0,75 euros at night hours.

Safe Travels

Three stages, exclusive guest DJs, and a unique atmosphere of fun and relaxation await you in Cyprus at Beonix. All you need is to buy your tickets and catch a bus on the way to Limassol.

Various restaurants, street food venues, and bars won’t let you starve, and convenient hotels promise a good sleep after you return from the exhausting but at the same time fulfilling dance floor.

Do not miss your chance to explore the city and hear your favorite performers live. Feel positive intergalactic vibes and energize with other Beonix crowds. The tickets are on sale!

