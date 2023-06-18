BREAKING: 2 dead and 3 injured following shooting at Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge event

By Yotam Dov 2.8k

Gorge Amphitheater, Washington – In a shocking turn of events, chaos erupted at the highly anticipated Beyond Wonderland music festival as a shooting unfolded at the campground, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake. According to the latest updates from the Sheriff’s Office press conference, here is what we know so far:

The incident occurred at approximately 8:23 pm local time when a lone shooter indiscriminately opened fire on festival-goers. The motive behind this senseless act of violence remains unknown, leaving authorities and attendees alike searching for answers.

Heartbreakingly, two individuals have tragically lost their lives as a result of the shooting. Additionally, three individuals, including the shooter, sustained injuries during the harrowing ordeal. At this time, the ages of the victims have not been disclosed, leaving families and friends anxiously awaiting further information.

As the investigation unfolds, law enforcement officials are diligently working to piece together the details of the incident. Regrettably, the type of weapons used in the attack has yet to be determined, heightening concerns about the ease of access to firearms in our society.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families during this unimaginable time of loss. More updates to follow on We Rave You.

Image Credit: Rukes.com