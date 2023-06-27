Calvin Harris unveils remix of Peggy Gou summer hit ‘Nanana (It Goes Like)’: Watch

By Yotam Dov

Calvin Harris, the acclaimed DJ and producer, has unleashed his creative prowess once again, this time with a remix of Peggy Gou’s sensational track, “Nanana (It Goes Like).” The original version of the song has already become a summer heat, amassing over 12 million streams on Spotify within just two weeks since its release.

Peggy Gou‘s “Nanana (It Goes Like)” has proven to be a global sensation already, achieving notable chart success in various countries. It reached number 39 on Australia’s Club Tracks (ARIA), secured the eighth position in Ireland, claimed the second spot in Lithuania (AGATA), landed at number 45 on the Netherlands’ Single Top 100, soared to the sixth spot on New Zealand’s Hot Singles (RMNZ) chart, and peaked at number 14 on the UK Singles (OCC) chart. Additionally, the track achieved impressive rankings on the UK Dance (OCC) chart at number seven and the UK Indie (OCC) chart at number two. In the US, it made its mark on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs (Billboard) chart, peaking at number 16.

Inspired by a fusion of eclectic house and pop classics that defined the Balearic sound, along with the captivating energy of 90s and 2000s dance anthems, “Nanana (It Goes Like)” stakes its claim as a potential sound of the summer. With its contemporary club production and Peggy Gou’s distinctive style, the track sets the stage for unforgettable moments during sunsets and sunrises across the globe.

Released through XL Recordings, Peggy Gou’s debut on the label, “Nanana (It Goes Like)” follows the footsteps of her previous anthems, with Peggy herself delivering mesmerizing vocals. Serving as the lead single from her highly-anticipated debut album, the track captures an indescribable feeling of love, warmth, and excitement experienced in the presence of friends and loved ones. Peggy’s own words sum it up best: “It’s difficult to put into words, but to me, it goes ‘nanana!'”

Now, with the addition of Calvin Harris’s remix, the already skyrocketing popularity of the original track is set to ascend even higher. Harris’s remarkable profile and enormous streaming numbers are expected to amplify the visibility of the song, solidifying its position as a summer anthem that will dominate dance floors and airwaves alike. As Calvin Harris continues his residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza, his remix of “Nanana (It Goes Like)” promises to ignite the crowd and elevate the energy to extraordinary levels. Prepare yourself for an unforgettable musical experience as these two extraordinary artists join forces, propelling the original track to greater heights than ever before.

Check out Calvin playing it live at his Ushuaïa Ibiza residency last Friday:



Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza (Press) / Provided by NEU Communications