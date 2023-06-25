Coi Leray enlists David Guetta for brand new collaboration ‘Make My Day’: Listen

By Daniel Šikljan

Coi Leray and David Guetta continued their successful cooperation with a brand new collaboration Make My Day which is a part of Coi’s 4th studio album titled COI.

Coi Leray has been making waves in the pop industry ever since the release of her biggest single to date, Players. Obviously, Players caught the eye of arguably the biggest dance music titan, David Guetta, who remixed the song into an electro house smasher. Furthermore, a guest appearance on Ultra Miami’s mainstage by Coi during David’s set followed. There, the pair premiered the effectual Baby Don’t Hurt Me together with Anne-Marie which is still keeping pace in the ever-demanding industry.

This time around, Coi Leray summoned David Guetta for an appearance on her new album, COI. The pair have concocted another potential mainstream hit in Make My Day. In typical recent fashion for both artists, Make My Day takes inspiration from yet another vintage dance hit. In this case, David Guetta sampled the evergreen Pump Up The Jam by Technotronic which recently climbed the Beatport charts after 34 years since its release. Coi Leray’s vocals take the spotlight as the track slowly but maturely builds up the energy. The iconic Pump Up The Jam lyrics are ever-present in the track as Coi’s infectious voice pays homage to the 1989 chart-topper. David Guetta’s production deserves a mention as well. Even though the track is 100 percent sampled, the clean mix by David is there to appreciate, proving once more his versatility and experience in the field. All in all, it’s definitely hard not to boot up GTA San Andreas while playing this song on repeat. And not just this track, but the whole album as well.

While Coi Leray has been enjoying the early fruits of labor these last couple of days since the album dropped, David Guetta, on the other hand, is as busy as ever. He kickstarted his summer with a “F*** Me, I’m Famous” residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza with a stellar lineup containing some of the industry’s biggest names and talents. Along with David himself, the lineup contains Lost Frequencies, Alesso, Afrojack, Cedric Gervais, and many more. And that’s not the end of his summer errands. Together with his partner MORTEN, they are bringing Future Rave to the island of Ibiza for their summer residency at Hï Ibiza, officially the number 1 club in the world.

Coi Leray (Image Credit: Creighton Branch)