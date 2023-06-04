David Guetta & Bebe Rexha hit ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ reaches 1 billion streams on Spotify

By Ryan Ford 281

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha have reached an incredible milestone in that their hit “I’m Good (Blue)” has hit one billion streams on Spotify.

David Guetta has hit incredible heights once more, as his hit collaboration with Bebe Rexha has reached 1 billion streams on Spotify. Many artists aspire to hit such heights on the streaming services, but very few actually achieve such a feat. The incredibly catchy song has been bolstered by the fact is heavily samples Eiffel 65’s 1998 single “Blue (Da Ba Dee)”; that and the fact that it went viral on TikTok last year and has remained ever present since. Although it has recently experienced success, the track was originally premiered by Guetta as far back as Ultra 2017.

Since its full release back in August 2022, the track has picked up many accolades taking home the Best Collaboration at the MTV Europe Music Awards and the Dance Song of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Chart-wise it reached the summit of many charts around the world, including the likes of Australia, Canada, Germany, the UK and the US among others. Going Platinum in the aforementioned countries, it has even gone Diamond in France since its introduction to the world and made up Guetta’s seventh and Rexha’s fourth top-10 hits respectively.

As we take a moment to celebrate the pairs magnificent achievement, why have another listen to the smash hit for yourselves below!

Image Credit: Rankin / Provided by Listen-Up PR