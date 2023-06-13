David Guetta enlists Riton once again for dynamic radio single ‘Where You Want’: Listen

By Gustavo Cristobal 153

David Guetta , Riton and Jozzy have joined forces to release their new single ‘Where You Want,’ out now via Warner Music UK.

David Guetta has consistently pushed boundaries and reshaped the landscape of popular music throughout his career, making him no stranger to creating anthems that dominate the airwaves. Riton, known for his infectious productions and versatile style, has been making waves with his unique blend of house beats in tracks such as ‘Fake ID,’ ‘Turn Me On’ with Oliver Heldens featuring Fula and ‘Rinse & Repeat’ with Kah-Lo. Jozzy, an American singer and songwriter, has gained recognition for her impeccable lyrical flow and captivating stage presence, which has earned her collaborations with artists such as Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion and Timbaland. Together, they showcase their remarkable synergy as they combine their worlds into one in their dance single ‘Where You Want.’

The track features a pulsating bassline, energetic synths, and a catchy vocal performance from Jozzy, all coming together to create an irresistible dancefloor anthem. David Guetta’s signature production prowess is evident, while Riton’s unique sound adds an extra layer of freshness to the track. The track’s infectious energy and catchy hooks are tailor-made for live performances, setting the stage for unforgettable moments as audiences groove to the beats.

David Guetta, Riton, and Jozzy’s ‘Where You Want’ represents a fusion of diverse talent and their ability to create something truly extraordinary when they come together. The combined force of the three artists guarantees a surefire hit that will dominate airwaves and playlists around the world. Check out David Guetta, Riton and Jozzy’s new single ‘Where You Want’ on Spotify down below or on your favorite streaming platform!

Image Credit: Dan Reid