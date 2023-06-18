Day of The Deadmau5 tour announcement

By Astrid Fox 297

Day of The Deadmau5 Tour Announcement. “Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff” music producer, Deadmau5 Unveils Spooktacular Tour Dates for 2023.

Renowned Canadian prog/electro-house pioneer, DEADMAU5 has sent shockwaves through the EDM community with the announcement of his highly anticipated annual tour, Day of The Deadmau5. Following the success of last year’s Day of The Dead-themed event, fans are frothing with excitement, anticipating the annual Halloween Rave.

Deadmau5, known for his oversized mouse silhouette behind the decks, is conjuring an otherworldly experience for his fans. Promising a spine-melting DJ performance, the Day of The Deadmau5 tour will come alive with an immersive audio-visual production. Transporting ravers into a haunted arena.

In a nod to the Latin American cultural celebration of Día de Muertos, Deadmau5 has incorporated the tradition into his tour. Attendees are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by adorning their best costumes and donning a Mau5head, paying homage to the vibrancy and cultural richness of Mexican traditions.

Deadmau5 announced exclusive encounters with Mau5trap Artists. The much-loved, pop-up MERCH STORE will make a return to each city, offering custom merchandise that fans will treasure for a lifetime.

Anticipated Sell-Out Events, Building on the success of record-breaking ticket sales at The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2022, Deadmau5 is poised to captivate audiences once again.

Celebrate life and music like never before, Prepare to be transported into another realm. Day of The Deadmau5 tour promises to be a hauntingly unforgettable experience, as fans don their best costumes and immerse themselves in the spirit of Día de Muertos. Don`t miss your chance to witness one of EDM’s biggest stars. Get your tickets here and join the eerie festivities of the Day of The Deadmau5 tour 2023.

October 21: The Midway Block Party in San Francisco

October 27-28: Radius in Chicago

October 31: Pepsi Centre in Mexico City

November 3-4: Red Rocks in Colorado

Image Credit: Rukes.com