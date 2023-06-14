Eliza May unveils powerful new single ‘What I Want’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 66

Looking to leave her own mark within the electronic dance industry, Eliza May has just unveiled an emotive and at the same time powerful single, entitled ‘What I Want.’ Inviting people, and in particular women to never stop dreaming and always go after what they want in life, this latest release will have anyone feeling some type of way, whilst Eliza May’s unique style of play is further advocated through this awe-inspiring production. Electrifying from start to finish, ‘What I Want’ will have listeners embark on a musical journey like no other, whilst the stunning vocals courtesy of this multi-faceted artist, ensure an end product that will impact our scene in multiple ways.

Blending Pop, Electronic and R&B sounds in the most immersive of fashions, Eliza May has well and truly set her sights on global dominance, and as you may have guessed, we are all for it. Having performed at some of the biggest venues worldwide, and alongside the elite of our community and the entertainment industry for that matter, this artist to watch will captivate even the toughest of crowds, whilst her approach towards music and life in general, help her stand out from all the rest. A passionate advocate for women’s empowerment, this is not the first track that serves to send a clear message on how everything in life can be achieved if you truly believe, with her hit ‘Empress’ also serving as a reminder of the beauty and strength that women possess.

“’What I Want’ is a manifestation song about understanding what you want and getting it. I aim to inspire and empower my listeners to pursue their dreams and manifest their deepest desires. I’m starting a trend where people will post their vision boards to my track which will help them on deciding what they truly want in life and will help to make these desires a reality. The track is also infused with energies of Reiki and cosmoenergy for dreams to come true fast.” – Eliza May

Destined for nothing less than ultimate success, ‘What I Want’ is out now, and alongside it a music video that encaptures the whole spirit and essence of the track in the most impressive of manners. A message as powerful as the next, we will be keeping a close eye on Eliza May and all her future endeavours within the dance scene, but for the time being, be sure to check out this masterpiece of a track in all its glory below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. Don’t forget to also leave your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!